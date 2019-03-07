R. Kelly Reportedly ‘Suicidal’ Amid Second Arrest In Less Than Two Weeks, Per ‘Radar’

R. Kelly’s life has been a complete nightmare over the last two weeks. Just one week after posting a $100,000 bond, R. Kelly has been taken back into custody and he’s currently still being held in Cook County Jail. This time around, he’ll need to pay nearly double what he paid last week in order to be released again. Due to the ongoing setbacks, R. Kelly is reportedly at his wit’s end.

According to Radar Online, an insider close to R. Kelly claims he’s become “suicidal” as a result of the neverending problems he’s facing. In fact, the insider also claims R. Kelly was strongly advised not to go on television but he failed to take heed to the warnings.

“He was told not to go on television by his lawyers but he ignored the advice,” the insider told the publication. “We are dealing with a man who believes he lost everything. He’s suicidal. I don’t know how much more he can or will take.”

Cook County Sheriff’s Office Sophia Ansari has also confirmed: “He’s on 24-hour observation.” While R. Kelly is being held in contempt of court after failing to make the six-figure child support payment to his ex-wife, the judge insists he “shall be allowed [to make] reasonable phone calls to beg friends for a bailout,” the publication reports.

The latest news follows tons of reports about R. Kelly’s explosive CBS This Morning interview with Gayle King. The Grammy Award-winning singer lost his temper multiple times during the intense discussion. In addition to the sexual abuse charges and the ongoing lawsuits, R. Kelly’s massive fortune is also dwindling. Since the singer never had ownership of his royalties, he’s reportedly relied on public appearances and performances to maintain his cash flow. But when the Mute R. Kelly movement emerged, many vowed to stop supporting the singer.

Over the last several months, R. Kelly’s ticket sales have declined drastically and many of his shows have been canceled. To make matters worse, R. Kelly has been sued repeatedly and he’s spent many years silently paying off accusers which has only raised more speculation of guilt on the singer’s part. However, R. Kelly has a totally different perspective of the situation. He claims people he’s trusted have spent years stealing from him, according to Time magazine.

“Here’s the deal. So many people have been stealing my money. People was connected to my account,” R. Kelly told Gayle King. “I didn’t know what I was doing, didn’t know what the h**l was going on. I was so tired of not knowing where my money was. A lot of it’s on me.”

Due to financial woes, R. Kelly likely does not have the money needed to pay the $161,000 in back child support. So he will likely be behind bars until the amount is paid to his ex-wife, Drea Kelly.