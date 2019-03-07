Kylie Jenner Still Has Photos Of Her And Jordyn Woods Up On Social Media, Despite Cheating Scandal

Kylie Jenner has faced lots of speculation that she might have cut off her longtime friend, Jordyn Woods, in the wake of accusations that Jordyn had been intimate with Tristan Thompson. But there are hints that the billionaire makeup mogul may not be done with her friend just yet.

A glance at Kylie’s official Twitter page reveals that she still has a photo of herself and Jordyn as her official banner. The photo looks to be from a promotional photo shoot from their collaboration for Kylie Cosmetics.

She still has photos of herself with Jordyn on her Instagram page, as well. In the most recent ones, they’re hanging out in lime-green swimsuits with Kylie’s baby, Stormi Webster. In another, they’re posing in a car looking all dolled-up for a night out. The photo that’s being used as her Twitter banner is on her Instagram account, along with a photo of them sharing similar sparkling outfits from the same shoot.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, insiders have said that Kylie is still figuring out how to navigate the effect that the scandal has had on her relationship with Jordyn.

“Kylie is still figuring out where Jordyn fits into her life, and the biggest reason is that Kylie wants to respect her sister, Khloe,” a source said to Entertainment Tonight.

This insider went on to say that Khloe Kardashian was very angry after the news of the scandal broke, and that her first instinct was to cut Jordyn out of her life. She echoed that sentiment in tweets sent shortly after Jordyn told her side of her story during a Red Table Talk interview. Jordyn denied ever being intimate with Tristan.

“Why are you lying @jordynwoods??” Khloe wrote on Twitter. “If you’re going to try and save yourself by going public, INSTEAD OF CALLING ME PRIVATELY TO APOLOGIZE FIRST, at least be HONEST about your story. BTW, You ARE the reason my family broke up!”

But her subsequent tweets revealed that Khloe had calmed down, as she later admitted that Tristan — not Jordyn — was to blame for the breakup of her family.

“I have to move on with my life & count my blessings, my family, my health, & my beautiful baby True,” she tweeted the day after Jordyn’s Red Table Talk interview went public.

If Entertainment Tonight‘s insider is right, then Khloe’s calmer attitude could be a sign that there’s hope for Kylie and Jordyn’s friendship.