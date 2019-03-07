‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Thursday: Kerry Demands Jack Put Things In Writing

The Young and the Restless recap for Thursday, March 7, brings an explosive courtroom revelation from Rey. Plus, Michael changes his defense strategy, Summer and Kyle get Phyllis’ blessing, and Jack and Kerry come to an agreement.

Mia (Noemi Gonzalez) accompanied Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) to the courthouse, for him to give his testimony. Shortly after Brittany (Lauren Woodland) called Rey to the stand, he dropped the bombshell that Sharon’s (Sharon Case) confession led to him arresting Sharon, Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott), Victoria (Amelia Heinle), and Phyllis (Gina Tognoni). Once Brittany delved further into the situation, Rey had to reveal that he was at Sharon’s house on Valentine’s Day, which doesn’t seem right for a happily married man.

Eventually, Brittany got Rey to admit that he told Sharon that he loved her — and that Sharon reciprocated. However, Brittany tried to get Rey to admit he tricked Sharon, but Rey maintained that he didn’t. Mia was furious to hear the details, and she confronted Rey outside the courtroom. However, Christine (Lauralee Bell) ordered him to go to the Genoa City Police Department. Once there, Christine ranted at Rey, who offered his resignation. Later, at home, an angry Mia nearly drank a beer, and she confronted Rey about his testimony when he got home.

Nikki and Victoria were shocked to learn the details of Sharon’s confession, while Sharon wondered if her lawyer was right about Rey playing her. Ultimately, Michael (Christian LeBlanc) told Victoria and Nikki he had a new strategy. He said, “I’m putting domestic violence on trial.”

Meanwhile, at the Club, Summer (Hunter King) and Kyle (Michael Mealor) continued their plans. He thanked her for being Lola’s (Sasha Calle) donor. When Phyllis arrived, Summer shocked her mother by announcing her hasty engagement. Phyllis questioned Summer’s judgment, and wondered if she was pregnant. However, Summer told her mother that she and Kyle are in love.

Kyle went to Lola’s hospital room and told her he found a donor for her. He said that he finally understands what love really is. When Nate (Brooks Darnell) showed up, Kyle said that Summer would be Lola’s anonymous donor. Back at the Club, Phyllis asked Kyle to tell her about the engagement. Kyle assured Phyllis that he and Lola were a bad match, and that he and Summer are meant to be. Phyllis warned Kyle that Summer is more fragile than she seems. Ultimately, Phyllis gave Kyle and Summer her blessing — as long as Summer is happy. The Inquisitr reported that these two run full steam ahead with their wedding.

Finally, Jack (Peter Bergman) romanced Kerry (Alice Hunter) at the Abbott mansion. He explained they were starting a new chapter in their relationship. Later, Kerry told Jack about Phyllis ushering in the new “Phyllis and Kerry era” at Jabot, and Jack felt that Phyllis is floundering. Jack asked Kerry to keep him informed about Phyllis, which irritated Kerry, but she didn’t refuse to do Jack’s bidding. Kerry asked Jack to put things in writing for her.