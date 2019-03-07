Michael Jordan Speaks Out After LeBron James Passes Him On NBA All-Time Scorers List

Michael Jordan and LeBron James are often pitted against one another as fans continue to debate who really is the best player to ever play the game. However, it seems neither of them sit up at night worrying about it. In fact, Jordan was among the many to congratulate James when he hit a huge milestone in his career on Wednesday night.

According to TMZ, Michael Jordan, like many others, watched as LeBron James passed him on the NBA’s all-time leading scorers list. The King hit the mark halfway through the second quarter of the Lakers game with the Nuggets on Wednesday night as fans, family, and friends watched James fly into the lane for a layup, scoring the two points that pushed him over Jordan in the record books.

Going into the game, LeBron only needed 13 points to surpass Michael, and he knew he would get it, even tweeting about what a surreal moment it was going to be for him. Once the moment came, James took it all in and even headed to the bench to cover his face with a towel as he got emotional.

During the game, James wore a special pair of shoes that honored the greatness of Jordan. The sneakers had a jumpman symbol on the tongue and were custom made to look like a pair of Jordan 3s.

After the game, Michael Jordan paid tribute to LeBron James.

“I want to congratulate LeBron on achieving another great milestone during his amazing career.”

Later, James gave the compliment right back to Jordan, stating that Michael was his idol growing up.

“To be linked with the greatest I ever seen play the game, it’s crazy to me. I wouldn’t be here without him,” he said.

There are other similarities between LeBron and Michael as well. Despite being highly debated as to who is the best player to ever play professional basketball, the two share something else in common.

Jordan starred in the beloved movie Space Jam in the 1990s, and James is getting ready to tackle the franchise as well in the sequel to the film, which will begin shooting this summer when the NBA season is over.

Perhaps MJ will make a cameo in the film that is still a favorite among kids to this day.

LeBron James may have had a huge night in his career, but fans at the Staples Center watched the Lakers get defeated by the Denver Nuggets as the team slipped even further out of the playoff hunt.