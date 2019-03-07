Disney Announces Early Opening Dates For Both Versions Of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge – New Ride/FastPass Details

The Force is arriving much earlier than expected, and business is about to pick up.

There were rumors flying around that Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge would receive opening dates today during The Walt Disney Company Shareholders Meeting. Well, that ended up being more than speculation as Disney CEO Bob Iger revealed to everyone that both versions will be opening much earlier than expected. It appears as if progress is going well as the lands are going to make their debuts in May and August.

Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge in Disneyland was always said to be opening first, and while it was originally thought to be coming in June, it will open on May 31, 2019. The version in Disney’s Hollywood Studios at Walt Disney World will open on August 29, 2019, as revealed by the Disney Parks Blog.

Earlier this year, Bob Iger casually said that Disneyland’s version would open in June, but he didn’t say anything more exact than that. On Christmas Day 2018, Disney revealed that the version in Walt Disney World would open in “fall” and no longer “late fall 2019,” but that has changed as well.

Things are moving along at a fast pace in the world of Star Wars, and fans will be able to immerse themselves in the new lands very soon. It may be hard to believe that we are already at this point after Galaxy’s Edge was announced two years ago, but the time is almost here.

When the new lands open, both attractions will not yet be open as those will debut in phases throughout the year. Opening with Galaxy’s Edge will be Millennium Falcon: Smuggler’s Run allows guests to take over one of the most famous ships in space history.

FastPass+ and MaxPass

Some interesting news about this new attraction is that Disney’s FastPass system will not be in place for Millennium Falcon right away.

Disney FastPass service, including access via Disney MaxPass, (at Disneyland Park) and Disney FastPass+ service (at Disney’s Hollywood Studios) will not initially be offered at Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run. Disney will keep working on getting it in place, but it won’t initially be available.

Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance is not going to open right away when Galaxy’s Edge opens and will be a part of phase two. That exact date is not yet known, but it will be provided sometime in the future.



Height Requirements

Both attractions in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge will have height requirements, and there is finally confirmation on both of them.

Millennium Falcon: Smuggler’s Run – 38 inches

Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance – 40 inches

It’s going to be crazy times at both Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort this year, but Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge is what so many have been waiting on. All of this information is quite insane and the earlier opening dates are making The Force truly real.