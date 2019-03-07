Christina Aguilera To Be Honored By The Largest LGBT Civil Rights Organization

This year, the largest LGBT civil rights organization in the U.S. will honor Christina Aguilera with its Ally for Equality award.

The organization called her an LGBTQ icon who uses her platform to “share a message of hope and inspiration” to those who have been marginalized, according to Billboard.

They called her smash hit “Beautiful” an empowering LGBT anthem, and praise the fact that she has raised money to fight HIV/AIDS, advocated marriage equality, and spoken out against LGBTQ bullying.

Aguilera will honored with the award at the group’s dinner in Los Angeles on March 30. At the same event, the Human Rights Campaign will present its national leadership award to actress and producer, Yeardley Smith. She is best known as the voice of Lisa Simpson on The Simpsons.

Christina has been busy on the road recently, as last year she went on a North American tour to support her most recent album. The tour started on September 25 in Hollywood at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, and ended on November 13 in St. Petersburg, Florida, at The Mahaffey Theatre. Outkast member Big Boi was a support act for many of the shows.

Xtina will be embarking on her own Las Vegas residency titled “The Xperience.” The shows will take place at the Zappos Theater, with the first leg starting on May 31. She is scheduled to play a total of 16 shows so far. The second leg is set to start on September 20, and is scheduled to end on October 5.

Recently, Christina was nominated for two Grammys at this year’s awards ceremony. She was up for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for “Fall In Line” — her feminist anthem with Demi Lovato — and Best Rap/Sung Performance for “Like I Do,” her collaboration with GoldLink.

In total, Aguilera has been nominated for 20 Grammy Awards, and has taken home five. Her first win came in the year 2000, when she won Best New Artist. She has also won two MTV Video Music Awards, two MTV Europe Music Awards, and a People’s Choice Award.

Throughout her career, Xtina has collaborated with some big names — Ricky Martin, Maroon 5, Pitbull, Nicki Minaj, Lil’ Kim, Mya, Pink, Missy Elliott, and Nelly, to name a few.

Despite doing many shows in the U.S., it has been a while since Aguilera toured internationally. At the beginning of this week, she announced her first European shows in 13 years, an experience titled “The X Tour.” She will first visit parts of Europe in July, and will return to the U.K. and Ireland in November.

Tickets for the U.K. shows will go on sale at 9 a.m. GMT on Friday, March 8.