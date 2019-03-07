Instagram Model Kourtney Reppert Leaves Little To The Imagination In Red Lace Lingerie

Kourtney Reppert is famous for her racy Instagram snapshots, but she is also known for engaging her legion of followers through her captions by often posing questions that they can answer in the comments section. On Wednesday, the model did just that when she took to the popular social media platform to share a sizzling shot of herself in red lace lingerie while asking her fans to share what the temperature currently is where they live.

In the snapshot in question — taken by Los Angeles-based photographer Atreyu Key— the Instagram star is featured sitting on a bed while donning a scarlet one-piece lingerie that puts her busty figure on full display. The piece features two pointy cups that attach to two thin straps that go over the 32-year-old’s shoulders, helping accentuate her internet-famous cleavage.

The Philadelphia native has her legs crossed in front of her, showing that she is wearing a pair of bright yellow socks. The model is leaning forward for the shot, accentuating her busty torso even further. Reppert is looking straight at the camera, smiling for the shot while wearing nude lipstick. She is wearing black eyeliner and makeup, which makes the blue of her eyes stand out, while wearing bronzer and highlighter to contour her face, a makeup look courtesy of Evelyn McCullough, as her tag shows. The model has her blonde hair in a slight side part and down in loose waves that fall over her shoulders and onto her chest.

The post, which she shared with her impressive 1.4 million Instagram followers, garnered more than 31,000 likes and more than 400 comments in under a day of having been posted. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the blonde bombshell took to the comments section to praise her famous curves and to engage with her caption by sharing what the temperature is like.

“-18 below zero and You look so Hot,” one user wrote, pairing the comment with fire and red heart emoji.

“4° upstate ny, and your picture just made it hot! Beautiful!!,” another one chimed in.

Reppert initially rose to fame as a model in her native city of Philadelphia but has since moved to Los Angeles where she built a successful modeling career. In part thanks to her social media presence, Reppert has been able to branch out and start her own business, launching a company named Super Mommie that aims to build a community of like-minded mothers who support each other by providing simple and inexpensive products to use in their daily lives, as the Inquisitr previously noted.