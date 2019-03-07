Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Stopped In Their Tracks After Almost Breaking This Royal Rule

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were stopped in their tracks after almost breaking a royal rule during a family appearance to celebrate the 50th Anniversary of his father, Prince Charles, receiving his official title of Prince of Wales.

All it took was one look to grind their procession to a halt reported Express. The couple was in serious breach of royal protocol during the event alleged the news outlet.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were seen alongside the prince’s grandmother when it appeared that Markle was going to step ahead of her majesty as they walked out of the room. In the video posted along with the Express story, the couple, Prince William and Kate Middleton were all exiting the room. It seemed that Harry and Markle looked to be exiting the room first and in the quick clip, Harry is seen looking to see just where his grandmother was before walking further. As soon as he saw that they were ahead of the queen, the couple stopped in their tracks.

There is a strict order of how the family is allowed to walk in social situations. Express reported that even Queen Elizabeth’s husband Prince Philip traditionally walked one step behind his wife.

Both Markle and her sister-in-law Kate Middleton both have to adhere to strict royal protocol when in social situations with the royal family reported The Telegraph after the queen updated what is known as the Order of Precedence in 2012.

When Middleton is not with her husband, Prince William, she must always bow to “blood princesses,” those that are royal by blood and have not married into the royal family. These would include Princess Anne and Prince Andrew’s daughters, Eugenie and Beatrice. When she is with William, she does not have to follow the same protocol. She must always defer and curtsy when she is greeting The Queen, Camilla Parker Bowles, Prince Phillip, and Prince Charles as they are senior members of the royal family.

The Telegraph reported that this strict royal protocol is to be followed in both public events and in private as well.

This order is also followed at events such as a royal wedding. The royals of lesser importance are allowed in the church first, followed by the Queen’s immediate family, in backward order of importance; Anne, Edward, Andrew, and Charles with their spouses and children. Then Queen Elizabeth will enter with Prince Philip if he attends the event. The prince retired from public life in 2017 after 65 years of service.