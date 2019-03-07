Khloe Kardashian Angry After Tristan Thompson Hasn’t Seen Their Daughter In A Month, Per ‘HL’

Khloe Kardashian is allegedly upset that her former boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, is not stepping up more as a father for their little girl, True.

According to Hollywood Life, Khloe Kardashian wants Tristan Thompson to be an active part in their daughter’s life, but the NBA star allegedly hasn’t seen the little girl since before Valentine’s Day.

Sources reveal that Thompson is not doing anything to try and patch up his relationship with Kardashian, and while Khloe has come to terms with the fact that their relationship is over, she still wants True to have a strong bond with her father.

“Khloe sees that Tristan is doing nothing to fix things with her, or to see his daughter True, who he hasn’t seen since before Valentine’s Day. He was in LA and didn’t see his daughter, and that hurts for Khloe,” an insider told the outlet.

“Khloe is telling friends that Tristan tries to look like this involved, hands-on dad but is more of a parent when he feels like it instead. He does his own thing. Khloe would constantly try to get him see his son Prince more frequently when they were together, too. She feels sad for his kids as she feels like they need their father,” the source added.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Khloe Kardashian is said to be trying her best to move on from her romance with Tristan Thompson to ensure she’s living her best life.

Sources reveal that the reality star knows that in order for her to be in a good mental state, she needs to let go of the hurt and anger she feels towards her baby daddy, especially after their split was so dramatic.

As many fans already know, Khloe and Tristan split after it was reported that Thompson had cheated on Kardashian with her sister Kylie Jenner’s best friend, Jordyn Woods.

The infidelity marked the second time that Thompson had been caught cheating on Kardashian in the span of a year, as he was also busted being unfaithful back in April when photos and videos of him kissing another woman surfaced online when Khloe was nine months pregnant with their daughter.

The Inquisitr reports that now as True’s first birthday is quickly approaching, Khloe is said to be struggling to figure out how to include Tristan in the plans for the little girl’s party.

Fans can see more of Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s relationship when Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns for a new season later this month.