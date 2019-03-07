LeBron James Given Diamond Chain By 2 Chainz After Passing Michael Jordan On Scoring List

LeBron James hit one of the greatest milestones of his life on Wednesday night when he passed Michael Jordan on the NBA all-time scorers list, and his friend, rapper 2 Chainz, was there to support him through it all.

According to The Blast, 2 Chainz and his family sat courtside, right next to LeBron James on the Lakers bench, during the game. After it was all said and done, he gifted LBJ a diamond chain, which he removed from around his own neck and gave to the NBA All-Star as a token of his respect.

Sports Illustrated reports that LeBron not only wowed 2 Chainz, but other basketball players as well, including his former teammates JR Smith, Kevin Love, and Jae Crowder.

James scored his record-breaking points in the form of a layup with 5:38 left in the second quarter, which he also got fouled on. The Staples Center erupted in applause and the crowd gave The King a standing ovation for his accomplishment, which not only put him past Michael Jordan but moved him into number four on the all-time leading scores list.

LeBron trails only Kobe Bryant, Karl Malone, and the leader Kareem Abdul-Jabbar on the list. However, he’s very close to surpassing Kobe and will likely do so in the near future.

Meanwhile, while LeBron James won the night, it was the Denver Nuggets who won the game, beating LeBron’s Lakers by a score of 115-99, putting L.A. that much further out of the playoff picture, and leaving James in danger of not making the postseason for the first time in over a decade.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the Lakers have been such a disappointment this season that fans are buzzing about the possibility of L.A. trading LeBron this summer.

“If James had signed a 1+1 deal, there would be rampant rumors that James were leaving this summer. But since the Lakers have James under contract for three more years, and since James is new to LA, and since the team is barely closer to the playoffs than it was before the four-time MVP arrived, you at least have to consider that the franchise could at least think about trading him… right? He doesn’t have a no-trade clause. He’s a top-notch asset. It’s at least a consideration worth making, isn’t it?” Tom Ziller of SB Nation stated.

However, the Lakers are reportedly holding out hope that some big names will join LeBron James in L.A. this summer to improve the team and make a championship run.