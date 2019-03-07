VS Model Candice Swanepoel Practices Yoga In Skimpy Black Bikini On Instagram As She Enjoys Brazil

Candice Swanepoel has jetted off to Brazil to enjoy the country’s world-famous Carnival, but it looks like she took the opportunity to extend her visit. It appears that Candice took the time to check out the South American country’s beaches after the festival, which ended on Tuesday. On Thursday, the Victoria’s Secret model took to her Instagram page to share a snapshot of herself in a skimpy black bikini as she showed off her flexibility.

In the snapshot in question, the South African beauty is featured in a two-piece swimsuit from her own brand, Tropic of C. The bikini consisted of a triangle top that tied behind her neck and around her back, and a matching black bottom that sits high on her frame, helping accentuate her tiny waist and wide hips.

As her post’s geotag shows, the 30-year-old model is practicing yoga alongside a friend on Barra Grande beach, located in the northeastern state of Bahia. She is striking a cartwheel pose, with both of her hands and one foot on the sand as she arches her back high. She is lifting her right leg up into the air, increasing the difficulty level of the yoga pose.

The pose helps showcase her impossibly long legs as well as her toned abs and booty. Swanepoel is wearing her golden blonde locks down in loose beachy waves that touch the sand as her head hangs down in the cartwheel pose.

The post — which the model shared with her 13.2 million Instagram followers — garnered more than 33,000 likes and more than 120 comments in less than an hour of having been posted, proving to be an immediate success with her fans. Users of the social media platform took to the comments section to share how they like the photo, and to praise her flawless physique and pose.

“That vibe you captured perfectly! namaste,” one user wrote, paired with a Sanskrit letter and black hearts.

“Love me some yoga on the beach!” another fan chimed in.

Swanepoel recently concluded fun-filled days of Carnival celebrations in Salvador da Bahia, where she rocked both swimsuits and sparkly outfits, parading her gorgeous figure around town. As The Inquisitr recently noted, the model is fluent in Portuguese thanks to, in part, her longterm relationship with Brazilian model Hermann Nicoli. This also means that she is no stranger to the South American country, a country she often visits while on vacation.

As Hollywood Pipeline has noted, she was down in Brazil as recently as December. There, she spent some time with her fiancee, the father of her children.