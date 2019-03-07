WWE Is Heading Back To The Sunshine State: Tampa Chosen As Location For ‘WrestleMania 36’

It's back to the sunshine and the heat of Florida for WWE.

With just one month to go until WrestleMania 35 takes place, WWE wanted to get a jumpstart on the big news by making a big announcement. On Thursday morning, the location was confirmed for WrestleMania 36, and it now appears WWE is heading back to Florida. In April of 2020, Raymond James Stadium will be rocking with all of the superstars as the biggest wrestling event of the year is heading to Tampa.

The official website of WWE confirmed that it won’t just be WrestleMania 36 that will take place in Tampa next year, but the entire huge weekend as well. That includes the 2020 WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, NXT TakeOver, WrestleMania Axxess, Monday Night Raw, and SmackDown Live, over the course of five days.

WWE had an official press conference scheduled for 11 a.m. EST on Thursday morning, but they confirmed the location earlier in the day. Not too long before it officially began, though, the Twitter account of WrestleVotes unveiled the logo for WrestleMania 36, and it appears to be quite fitting for Tampa.

NFL fans will recognize the logo as something that is very similar to that of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It is almost an exact replica of the Bucs’ logo with their pirate flag, sword, and scroll, but of course, it has all of the WWE touches to make it their own.

WrestleMania 36 logo for next year pic.twitter.com/ddpMLO2RSG — John Pollock (@iamjohnpollock) March 7, 2019

Once the press conference started, Wrestling Inc. reported that Hulk Hogan opened things up, as Tampa is indeed his hometown. WrestleMania 36 will actually take place on Sunday, April 5, 2020, from the middle of Raymond James Stadium, for yet another open-air event.

This is far from the first time that WrestleMania has ever taken place in Florida as it has been held in both Orlando and Miami, but this is the first time it is heading to Tampa. Hogan expects Tampa to “roll out the red carpet” for WWE and make this event the best WrestleMania of all-time.

During WWE’s time in Tampa for WrestleMania 36 weekend, the company also plans on doing more than a dozen community outreach events. Some of those events will include visits to children’s hospitals and rallies for the Be a STAR bullying prevention campaign.

Some may feel that it is too early to announce the location and date for next year’s biggest wrestling pay-per-view, but it takes a lot to prepare for such an event. WWE knows that WrestleMania 36 is going to be absolutely huge and it is already time for both them and Tampa to prepare for the superstars to take over Raymond James Stadium in 2020.