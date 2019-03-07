Meghan Markle Wore A Shockingly Affordable Black T-Shirt To Recent Appearance With Prince Harry

Meghan Markle recently showed that despite the trappings of royalty, she’s not above wearing an affordable t-shirt. As Hello Magazine reports, the Duchess of Sussex recently made a surprise appearance at Wembley Arena when Prince Harry unexpectedly brought her onstage near the end of his speech. The moment revealed that the Duchess had chosen to dress casually for the occasion, as she wore jeans, a blazer, and a simple black t-shirt.

According to Hello, the t-shirt is from a British company called Lavender Hill Clothing and retails for £34 or $44.50 USD, which is affordable when you remember that Markle often wears designs from luxury fashion houses like Givenchy. She’s also got one in white which she wore with a pants suit to an engagement in Ireland last year.

Lavender Hill Clothing is a sustainable fashion brand founded in 2013 by Isobel Ridley. According to its website, the fabric used in its clothing is called modal which is derived from the pulp of beech trees. They have also ensured that the trees used to manufacture their clothing are replanted. The manufacturing process is also carried out in a “CO 2 neutral environment.”

“LHC’s aim is to produce clothing to be proud of and to make you, our customer, feel good mentally and physically when wearing the brand,” reads a statement from Ridley on their site. “Consumers are increasingly caring about the manufacturing process as well as the final product. As such, they are looking for brands they can trust, both in terms of creative design and philosophy.”

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex onstage during WE Day UK 2019 at The SSE Arena on March 06, 2019 in London, England. John Phillips / Getty Images

This is hardly the first time that Duchess Meghan has worn an ethical fashion brand since stepping into the royal spotlight. As Elle Magazine notes, during six stops on the royal tour of the South Pacific, she wore jeans by Outland Denim, a brand that gives financially disadvantaged women in a chance to earn a living with their sewing skills. This in turns helps them to avoid becoming ensnared in sex-trafficking rings. The Duchess’ embrace of the brand caused a 950% growth in the company’s sales, their founder said. This allowed them to hire more seamstresses, showing how important her seal of approval can be. Meghan’s sustainable fashion choices did not stop at those jeans either. According to Elle, she also wore shoes by Rothys which makes their footwear from recycled plastic, a bag from Cuyana an eco-friends womenswear brand, and a dress by Maggie Marilyn a sustainable brand based in New Zealand, among others.

With royal fans eagerly awaiting the arrival of Meghan and Prince Harry’s first child, it will be interesting to see whether she’ll also choose sustainable baby fashion. We’ll just have to wait and see.