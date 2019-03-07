‘The View’ Host Ana Navarro Claps Back At Critics Of ‘Expensive’ Wedding Registry

Ana Navarro, fresh from her star-studded wedding to Al Cardenas, clapped back at critics of her “expensive” wedding registry during her return to the table of The View. Navarro, who wed Cardenas on April 3 in Miami, took offense to critics of her choice of gifts.

The talk show host and frequent CNN contributor defended herself, speaking her mind — in a statement on Twitter — against a story published by The Washington Examiner, who criticized the couple’s registry.

She retaliated in response to a story titled, “Wedding registries reveal expensive tastes of Florida’s leading Never Trumpers.”

“$39 towels from Pottery Barn sound so ‘lavish,'” she angrily quipped after being told her registry was “expensive.” “Oooh. I’m so ashamed.” She also cleared up some misconceptions about her wedding to Cardenas, which was featured in People en Espanol. “I didn’t sell rights to the wedding,” she clarified.

Navarro became the fifth host of the long-running ABC talk series in the fall of 2018, working on Fridays and when needed to fill in for a missing regular panelist. The regular roster of women seated at the show’s iconic table is Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Meghan McCain, and Abby Huntsman.

@washexamimer, really?

1. Sen. Menendez is my friend, not client. He wasn’t at wedding. Was at a funeral in NJ

2. I didn’t sell rights to wedding

3. $39 towels from Pottery Barn sound so “lavish”. Oooh. I’m so shamed

4. Yes. I support gay rights. ????????‍♀️ https://t.co/Y1rUMzT20E — Ana Navarro-Cárdenas (@ananavarro) March 5, 2019

Navarro wed Cardenas at the Indian Creek Country Club on a private island off the coast of Miami. The couple lives in Coral Gables.

The beautiful wedding was a star-studded affair, attended by CNN’s Wolf Blitzer, Anderson Cooper, and Don Lemon. Singer Gloria Estefan, actress Eva Longoria, and two of Navarro’s View co-hosts — Sunny Hostin and Joy Behar — were also present.

I like @TheView and so nice to catch up with @sunny Hostin and @joyvbehar at the beautiful #navarrocardenasatlast wedding pic.twitter.com/DAJDuPX4Hn — Wolf Blitzer (@wolfblitzer) March 3, 2019

The couple has been friends for 25 years, but Navarro admitted that — for many years — the timing was not right for them to embark on a serious romantic relationship. Cardenas proposed to Navarro in October of 2018. The couple shared their happy news in an Instagram post, and also via an announcement on The View.

As for the “expensive” things The Washington Examiner reported on which drew Navarro’s ire? Plenty of outdoor items to enjoy the beautiful weather in Miami, noted The Knot. The items on the couple’s Crate & Barrel registry all appear to have been purchased. As for Macy’s, all of the items listed had been purchased as well. Those items included sheets, dishes, and other pieces for the couple’s home.

“He treats me like a princess, he treats me with so much love and respect… He likes to stroke my hair and tells me I’m beautiful. I like everything about him,” said Navarro to People of her new husband.

Navarro, who will now go by the name Navarro-Cardenas, can be seen on The View.