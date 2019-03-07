Nina Agdal Dons Nothing But Beanie For Sultry Instagram Snapshot

Nina Agdal looks good in red-carpet gowns, swimsuits, or in just a winter hat. On Thursday, Maxim took to its verified Instagram page to share a sultry snapshot featuring the Danish beauty wearing nothing but a beanie, proving the swimsuit model can rock just about anything.

In the photo in question, the 26-year-old Sports Illustrated swimsuit model is seen posing in front of a mirror while donning a black beanie with the logo of the band Nine Inch Nails embroidered on the front in white. The photographer, the world-renowned fashion photog Gilles Bensimon, is positioned behind Agdal as he captures her reflection in the mirror.

The black-and-white photo also shows a bit of the model’s back and right shoulder, showing where Bensimon is located behind her. Through her reflection, it becomes clear that she is topless, as the photo captures her from the chest up. From the mirror, she stares back at the camera, giving the impression that she is looking straight at the onlooker. She has her lips slightly parted in a seductive way, with focused eyes.

She is wearing the part of her dirty blonde that is visible under the hat down in loose waves that graze her bare shoulders and back. She is wearing some eyeliner, which is slightly smeared under her eyes, and mascara, completing her rocker look.

In under an hour, the post garnered more than 1,000 likes from some of the magazine’s more than 857,000 Instagram followers. Users of the popular social media platform took to the comments section to praise Agdal’s beauty, compliment Bensimon’s aesthetics, and note their excitement about her wearing Nine Inch Nails merchandise.

“You like Nine Inch Nails band!!!?” one user asked, paired with heart eyes smileys and several other emoji.

“Gorgeous young lady,” another one chimed in.

As Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition pointed out, Agdal has recently been reminiscing about her photo shoots with the magazine by sharing sizzling snapshots from the 2015 edition on her own Instagram. That year, the six-time Sports Illustrated swimsuit model and her fellow models jetted off to Utah to add even more beauty to the incredible canyons and sand dunes of the Beehive State.

In addition to modeling, Agdal is also known for her sense of humor and openness about all issues. In early February, the model took to her Instagram to open up about her mental health, telling her followers that she had a panic attack during the amfAR gala.

“As i have expressed before I’ve been dealing with anxiety for quite some time now and some days are worse than others, but during fashion week it explodes,” she detailed in her caption.