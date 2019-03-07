Former ‘Bachelor’ Ben Higgins On Cassie’s Split With Colton: She Was ‘Dancing Around The Subject… She Knew’

The most recent episode of The Bachelor was an intense one for Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph. Viewers were left with a big cliffhanger as Cassie walked away from the show and Colton jumped a fence and went off into the dark on his own. Viewers and franchise veterans have been buzzing about all of this, and now former Bachelor star Ben Higgins is sharing his thoughts.

ET Online chatted with Higgins about the latest episode and he had plenty to say. As fans will remember, Ben starred on The Bachelor several seasons ago and got engaged to Lauren Bushnell, while rejecting JoJo Fletcher at the final rose ceremony. Ben had told both ladies he loved them, which was a controversial move, and his engagement to Lauren ended a matter of months after the finale aired.

Higgins recently popped up on Underwood’s Bachelor season as Colton filmed dates in his hometown of Denver, near where Ben lives. He did his best to share whatever insight he could with Colton, but he surely couldn’t have seen any of this drama with Cassie coming.

Now that Higgins has watched Randolph break things off with Underwood just as viewers across the nation did, the former Bachelor lead has some criticism for Cassie.

“I think all she wanted to tell him was, ‘You’re a great guy, you’ve proven to be a great guy, but I’m just not that into you. And as a result, I need to leave.’ It felt like she was dancing around the subject, going, ‘This is too fast. This isn’t right for me. I just don’t know.’ She knew.”

Ben added that he thinks if Cassie had been more straightforward, telling Colton that she simply believed they weren’t meant to be together, Underwood could have walked away more easily. As it was, the door seemed open for The Bachelor and he kept trying to convince Randolph to hang in there.

As for Colton’s reaction to what Cassie told him and her departure, Ben thinks Underwood fought for Randolph and that it was an understandable decision. Higgins says he wishes Cassie would have more directly shut Colton down.

Plenty of The Bachelor spoilers are swirling about what happens during the final two episodes of Colton’s season, and rumors signal that fans haven’t seen the last of Cassie yet. Ben acknowledges that everybody needs to remember there’s a lot yet to be revealed.

“A lot of the end of the season, where he’s jumping the fence, we don’t know how that ends, and that is the most emotional moment we’ve seen yet. None of this story… makes sense without the last two episodes. Right now, we’re sitting in a moment where most of the storyline of this show hasn’t been played out.”

The Bachelor spoilers have teased some juicy tidbits about what is slated to play out during the upcoming two-night finale. Given what supposedly goes down over these final hours, it will be interesting to see what Ben Higgins says when everybody gets confirmation about where things stand now for Colton Underwood.

I woke up this morning amazed at the lower body & core strength of @colton. It may have been 1 of the most memorable episodes in bachelor history and @colton has done a lot right this season but I am just sitting here with my coffee simply amazed and jealous. To the gym I go! — Benjamin Higgins (@benhiggi) March 6, 2019

In a recent tweet, Ben made it clear that he continues to have Colton’s back. Higgins posted on Twitter about Underwood’s impressive physical condition and he noted that overall, The Bachelor star has done a lot right throughout this season.

Colton Underwood surely appreciates the support from someone who’s gone through the experience like Ben Higgins has. It’ll certainly be interesting to see if the two Bachelor stars remain buddies once the final revelations about this season are confirmed.