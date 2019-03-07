Neymar Explodes Into An Expletive-Fueled Rant After Man United Send PSG Crashing Out Of The Champions League

The temperamental Brazilian tells match officials to ‘go f**k’ themselves.

Neymar has lashed out in spectacular fashion following Paris Saint-Germain’s shocking exit from the last 16 of the Champions League.

Going into the second leg at the Parc des Princes in Paris, Manchester United was trailing 2-0 on aggregate, and many naysayers doubted Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Red Devils had what it took to do what’s never been done in Champions League history before and overturn a two-goal deficit from the first leg.

Yet with an injury-ravaged side, and minus the influential Paul Pogba, United demonstrated to the world just why they’re such a legendary team and sealed the victory 3-3 on aggregate with a last minute penalty by Marcus Rashford.

Hot on the heels of Manchester United’s glorious comeback, PSG star Neymar, who had to sit out the game due to a metatarsal injury to his right foot, launched an extraordinary x-rated rant over the controversial penalty.

The Mirror reports that Presnel Kimpembe was adjudged to have handled the ball in the penalty area by the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) after the ref had initially missed the transgression and awarded a corner.

The penalty was given and up stepped Rashford. As cool as a cucumber, the youngster added to Romelu Lukaku’s first-half brace with a clinical penalty – the first he has taken as a professional.

The Man United supporters went wild and Neymar looked devastated.

Later on that evening, his heartache turned to anger as he took to Instagram and snarled, “This is a disgrace, they put four people that know nothing about football in charge of looking at the replay for VAR. There is no penalty. How can it be a handball when it hits his back! Go f**k yourselves!”

Julian Finney / Getty Images

Despite Neymar’s protests, even he would be hard-pressed to deny the miraculous transformation in Manchester United since Solskjaer took over from Jose Mourinho. During the Norwegian’s watch, the Red Devils have maintained a 100 percent winning record on the road with nine wins from nine.

Since the “baby-faced assassin” arrived at the club, United have scored two or more goals in five consecutive games for the first time since April 2008.

And since Solskjaer returned to Old Trafford, Paul Pogba has been instrumental in more Premier League goals than any other player. The club has also won more points than any of their rivals in the Premier League, since, you guessed it, Solskjaer took the helm.

In the wake of United’s historic victory, their jubilant boss Solskjaer said, “The belief in the boys was just what we hoped for.