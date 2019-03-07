T.I. Fiercely Defends Michael Jackson’s Legacy Following Controversial ‘Leaving Neverland’ Documentary

Like many Michael Jackson fans, T.I. feels some kind of way about the controversial Leaving Neverland documentary that recently premiered at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival. As such, he’s taken to social media to share his opinion of the stark criticism against Michael Jackson.

According to Hollywood Life, T.I. took time to address many aspects of the controversy surrounding the late King of Pop. The “What You Know” rapper shared his opinion of Michael Jackson’s accusers Wade Robson and James Safechuck’s graphic allegations, admitting he thinks it’s wrong for them to come forward now after so many years.

Now that Michael Jackson is deceased, he can no longer defend his legacy. T.I. also challenged the media and critics to use the same level of intensity when examining all others who have committed similar crimes. The frustrated rapper name-dropped Elvis Presley and Hugh Hefner, suggesting they’d all committed similar crimes. However, he believes the media is attempting to destroy the legacy of another African-American man.

“If y’all pulling up all our old sh*t…we gotta examine Elvis Presley, Hugh Hefner, and a whole slew of others guilty of the same if not more!!! But why us all the time? There’s an agenda to destroy our culture. #KingsThoughts.”

The latest news about T.I.’s Instagram post follows a string of reports about the disturbing allegations against Jackson. While there are some who believe Robson and Safechuck, there are tons of Michael Jackson fans who refuse to believe he could have committed such heinous crimes. The legendary performer’s loyal fans have even created a hashtag called “MJ Innocent” in support of their hero.

One of the Grammy Award-winning singer’s fans even tweeted an argument with a different perspective on the situation. The fan claimed the accusers’ statements could likely make things difficult for men with good intentions.

“#MJInnocent People always say ‘why did he spend so much time with children’ as though the idea that he didn’t want to have sex is incomprehensible. It’s such a slap in the face to the countless men who work with or for children and child welfare with their well-being at heart.”

For years, Michael Jackson has been accused of indecent behavior with young boys who regularly visited his Neverland Ranch. Initially, Michael defended his friendships with children, insisting he had no ill intent. Then, in 2004, things took a turn for the worse when the singer was hit with molestation charges. However, in 2005, he was acquitted of charges in connection with the alleged molestation of a 13-year-old boy named Gavin Arvizo.