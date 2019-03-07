Kate Middleton is Not Pregnant With Fourth Royal Baby, Despite Tabloid Report

It looks like one pregnant duchess isn’t enough for some tabloids. While it’s clear to see that Meghan Markle is due to give birth soon, some are speculating that her sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, is pregnant as well, citing photos from a recent royal engagement where she purportedly appears to have a baby bump. If the rumors were true, this would make her a mom to four royal babies. But celebrity gossip watchdog Gossip Cop is on the case and they have a disappointing report for any royal fans hoping that Kate might be pregnant.

As their article notes, In Touch Weekly claims that the Duchess of Cambridge’s baby bump was spotted during her and William’s appearance in Northern Ireland. The photo on the magazine’s cover appears to show a little bulge near around her midsection. However, a photo published by Hello Magazine from the same event shows Kate Middleton in the same red Carolina Herrera coat but without a bump in sight. Kensington Palace also posted photos from the event on their Instagram page and her stomach looks flat in those as well. Some may still argue that the coat is hiding a growing tummy, but she wore a slinky mint-green dress later in the evening which skimmed her slight frame and revealed no telltale bulges around her waistline.

Gossip Cop also indicates that their conversations with sources at Kensington Palace have led them to conclude that Kate Middleton is not pregnant.

Kate Middleton’s youngest child, Prince Louis, is just under a year old and after that, we have Princess Charlotte who is three and Prince George who’s five. Given how young their children are, it’s easy to understand why Kate and Will might choose to wait to have a fourth baby if that’s even something that they want. As The Evening Standard also notes Kate also had hyperemesis gravidum during her pregnancies, which is a severe type of morning sickness, so that’s another reason to believe that she might be happy to keep her baby count at three.

But, as we mentioned earlier, royal fans have an actual pregnancy to obsess over as the Duchess of Sussex is expected to give birth to her first child soon. As The Inquisitr previously reported, she recently told a well-wisher that “we’re nearly there” when he asked how she was feeling. Meghan’s pregnancy announcement from Kensington Palace originally said that she’s expected to give birth during spring of this year.