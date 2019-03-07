‘RHONJ’ Star Teresa Giudice Considering Reaching Out To Donald Trump To Stop Husband Joe’s Deportation

Teresa may go straight to the top as her husband faces deportation.

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice has revealed that she’s actually considering getting in contact with President Donald Trump in the hopes of him helping with the deportation case against her husband Joe Giudice, who’s currently behind bars and serving out a 41-month prison sentence after being found guilty of fraud.

According to NorthJersey.com, the reality star opened up about her possible plans to contact the president during the Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 9 reunion – which aired on Bravo on March 6 – after being asked by host Andy Cohen if she’d thought about getting in contact with him in regards to the case.

The twosome has a past relationship, as Giudice appeared on his former show Celebrity Apprentice back in 2012.

“You were on Celebrity Apprentice, you know Ivanka Trump, you know the president, have you reached out to them to try and get their help?” Cohen asked Giudice during the reunion episode of the popular reality series this week.

The mom of four, who married Joe in 1999, then replied by admitting that she was actually thinking about it.

“Maybe I should,” Teresa then replied while reuniting with her fellow co-stars Melissa Gorga, Dolores Catania, Margaret Josephs, Jennifer Aydin, and Jackie Goldschneider for the latest episode.

The star has previously hinted that she’d be willing to go to the president for help after it was revealed that there was a chance Joe could be deported for the crime last year.

Back in November, she told Cohen during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live that she hadn’t reached out just yet but would “love” to speak to Trump.

“I would love to speak to him if he wants to talk to me,” she said of the U.S. president, per E! News. “If he wants to speak to me, I would love to talk to him.”

“I think he’s got other things to do,” Andy then joked, adding to Teresa, “I think it would take you reaching out to him.”

Giudice’s latest revelation that she could potentially go straight to the top comes shortly after The Inquisitr reported that the star also confessed on the reunion show that she would not follow her husband to Italy if he’s forced to head back to the European country upon his release.

She suggested that the couple would instead likely divorce and go their separate ways.

“I’m not doing a long-distance relationship. I’m not doing it,” Teresa – who has four daughters with Joe – admitted, adding that she wants a partner who is with her and by her side every single day.

“I know exactly what happens — I’m sure he’ll be with other women. It happens,” the reality star then continued. “You do the long-distance thing, it’s not going to work. I’d be like, ‘Bye-bye.'”

Daily Mail reported back in November that Joe had filed an appeal against his deportation, while his lawyer said that he and his family “remain optimistic” that he would be able to return to his New Jersey home upon his release.