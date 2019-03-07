Jordyn Woods May Face Lie Detector Test On Upcoming Season Of ‘KUWTK’, Per ‘Radar Online’

Jordyn Woods recently sat down with Jada Pinkett Smith for her tell-all on Red Table Talk, and while she was telling her side of the drama between herself and Khloe Kardashian’s ex, Tristan Thompson, the model insisted that she hadn’t engaged in any activity that would be considered “cheating.” Woods went so far as to say that she would take a lie detector test to clear her name, if need be, and according to Radar Online, the producers of Keeping Up With The Kardashians may take her up on that offer — and it would be taped for an upcoming episode of the reality series.

A source close to the Kardashian family said that the producers of the show want mom and manager Kris Jenner to helm the polygraph test given to Woods, as it will help the family and Woods get the closure on the scandal that they need to move on from.

“Everyone wants to settle this once and for all and they’ve approached Jordyn with the idea and she is considering it,” the insider shared.

Although the majority of the family is onboard with the idea, the source further revealed that the woman at the center of the drama, Khloe Kardashian, is not too keen on having the polygraph test on Woods done. According to the insider, after Kardashian’s scathing tweets directed at Woods, she does not want to backtrack, or have to apologize to her former friend once again.

“Khloe wants this to be over and she also doesn’t want to look more wrong than she already does. If it turns out that Jordyn is telling the truth, Khloe will have to apologize again, which she doesn’t want to do!”

After Woods sat down with Smith for her Red Table Talk interview, where she went through every detail of her night out with Thompson that led to her ending up at a party in his home, Kardashian immediately began tweeting at Woods, calling her out for breaking up her family. Kardashian said that Thompson is the father of her child, and the two had been trying to work things out in private, and she was appalled that Woods took the incident public.

Fans of the family were quick to remind Kardashian that both Woods and Thompson were both present that night, and putting all the blame on Woods alone was wrong. And if Woods’ story is to be believed, she and Thompson shared nothing but a quick kiss as she exited his house, and Thompson is the one that initiated it.

Kardashian then went back to Twitter to say that Thompson was to blame “equally,” and that Woods was not the reason why her family broke up, as it was, in fact, Thompson’s doing.

Fans of the Kardashian/Jenner family and Jordyn Woods will be keeping an eye out to see if the polygraph test does take place, and what exactly the results will be.