‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Friday: Victoria’s Stunning Testimony

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Friday, March 8, bring an unexpected alliance between former enemies Billy and Nick. Plus, Victoria takes the stand in her own defense as Michael goes forward with his strategy of putting domestic violence on trial.

Typically they are on opposing sides, but Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Billy (Jason Thompson) team up, according to She Knows Soaps. Although Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) cheated on Billy with Nick and then got together with Nick on the rebound, these two men find a way to set aside their differences. Currently, they both have their mutual love of Victoria (Amelia Heinle) to bond them. Plus, they have the current mutual dislike of Phyllis.

Now that Phyllis took a deal to save herself and testified against Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott), Victoria, and Sharon (Sharon Case), she has nobody on her side. Billy has even partnered with Jack (Peter Bergman) to try to take her down at Jabot. Perhaps Nick and Billy will try to do something to make things even more difficult for Phyllis. Most likely, though, the men will work on something that will help Victoria be exonerated of the charges she faces in connection to J.T.’s (Thad Luckinbill) murder.

Meanwhile, Victoria takes the stand in her own defense after Michael (Christian LeBlanc) decided on a new strategy for her and Nikki’s case, and he plans to put domestic violence on trial, which isn’t something Christine (Lauralee Bell) expected to happen in this trial. Unfortunately, to gain her freedom, Victoria will be forced to relive the worst moments of her life from last year. She recounts the fear and terror she felt at the hands of J.T. leading up to the moment that Nikki stepped up to protect her and hit J.T. in the head with a fireplace poker and then his supposed demise, which set off a series of lies and coverups that have finally come to light. Victoria’s brave moments on the stand will be difficult for everybody to hear.

Christine will find herself in a tricky situation after Victoria testifies on her own behalf, too, because if she goes after Victoria too hard, it could turn the jury against Christine. Until now, things for Christine’s case against the Newman women have mostly gone her way, but hearing the details of the abuse Victoria suffered at J.T.’s hand will be powerful for the jury, and this may mark the turning point in the case if Christine does not handle things delicately.