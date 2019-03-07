Khloe Kardashian’s Ex Tristan Thompson Isn’t Dating Mystery Woman He’s Been Spotted With, Per ‘TMZ’

Khloe Kardashian’s former boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, allegedly hasn’t moved on to a new relationship just yet, despite being seen with model Karizma Ramirez twice in New York City.

According to TMZ, Khloe Kardashian is still back in L.A. following her breakup with Tristan Thompson, but the NBA player has been traveling the country with his team, the Cleveland Cavaliers. The team has had two recent stops in NYC over the past month, and Thompson was spotted with Karizma Ramirez during both of his trips to the Big Apple.

Tristan and Karizma were photographed together outside of Nobu in New York City last week, which sparked dating rumors and angered fans who believed the basketball player had already moved on from Khloe, who dumped him last month after it was revealed he had cheated on her with Kylie Jenner’s best friend, Jordyn Woods.

This week, Thompson and Ramirez were seen together again for another dinner date. However, sources claim that they’re not dating and that Tristan met Karizma through his teammate, Jordan Clarkson.

During the dinners, Khloe’s baby daddy was said to be in a group setting as Karizma was Jordan’s guest. However, the model isn’t dating Clarkson either. The pair have reportedly known each other for years through his family.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Khloe Kardashian was allegedly not shocked to see Tristan Thompson spending time with another woman. He’s cheated on her at least two times in the past, and now that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has officially ended the relationship, Tristan is free to date whoever he wants.

“Khloe is not at all surprised that Tristan is hanging out with other women so quickly, however, she’s decided she is officially done with him, so at the same time, it’s not really phasing her,” a source told Hollywood Life.

Meanwhile, Kardashian is said to be swearing off men for a while following her split with Thompson and wants to focus on the things that matter most to her in the world – her daughter True, her family, and her career.

“Khloe is not going to jump back into any new relationship anytime soon and is happy just being a mom. Finding love is not important right now, being a good mom and dealing with her broken heart is first and foremost on her list of things to achieve in the immediate future,” an insider told HL.

Fans can see more of Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s dramatic relationship and breakup when Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns for new episodes on the E! network later this month.