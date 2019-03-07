Hailey Baldwin Opens Up About Her Purpose: ‘I’m Here To Represent Jesus’

Successful model Hailey Baldwin recently sat down for an interview with Natalie Lee for her show NOW with Natalie on the Hillsong Channel. According to a report from Fox News, in the interview, Hailey opened up about her modeling career, but also her purpose.

“I think that the bigger purpose behind it is for me to be a light in this place and I’m here to represent Jesus through me for other people — for His will to be done.”

Modeling is not an easy business, but by keeping herself grounded in her faith, Hailey has been able to take the good with the bad. According to a report from Premier, Hailey also talked about rejection and how she handles it. In the entertainment business, it is easy to get discouraged, especially when an opportunity passes you by. However, Hailey revealed the encouraging way she deals with those kinds of things.

“The perspective I always have to take every time is that it obviously wasn’t God’s plan and maybe it will be and it will come or maybe it won’t and it was for a better reason that it didn’t happen in the first place.”

Hailey Baldwin has been open about her faith and religious views in the past as well, never shying away from her relationship with God. Recently, she and her husband, Justin Bieber, did an interview with Vogue where they both talked more about their religious views. As previously reported by Inquisitr, Justin opened up about his relationship with Hailey and revealed that she has had a “positive impact” on his life.

The young couple shocked fans when they married in a quiet courthouse ceremony last fall in New York. The couple had announced their engagement in the summer after being back together for only a short time. It seems that no one expected them to tie the knot so quickly, but despite the initial shock from fans, it is clear that these two are incredibly happy together.

Reportedly, the couple wants to have a more formal wedding ceremony in the future. There was talk of that happening on Justin Bieber’s birthday weekend, but those plans were put on hold. It is unclear when the couple will have a church wedding ceremony.

The episode of NOW with Natalie is available to watch on The Hillsong Channel. The six-part series will also feature interviews from other famous faces who will open about living in their purpose. Other famous faces that will be featured include Kelly Rowland and Tyson Chandler.