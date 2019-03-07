Queen Elizabeth’s First Instagram Post Is A Touching Throwback Pic

Queen Elizabeth shared her first Instagram post with a touching throwback photo of a recently uncovered family heirloom the monarch discovered while visiting the Science Museum in London.

She shared a letter from the Royal Archives, which was written in 1843 to her great-great-grandfather Prince Albert. Not one to just share a photo, the queen penned a thoughtful and lengthy post about her discovery of the letter, what it means, and how it correlates to the royal family’s rich place in history.

The queen shared information about Charles Babbage, who was credited as the world’s first computer pioneer with his design of the Difference Engine. He showed Prince Albert a prototype of the machine in July 1843. Queen Elizabeth noted in the letter, Babbage told Queen Victoria and Prince Albert about his invention called the Analytical Engine, through which the first computer programs were created by Ada Lovelace, explained the monarch.

She then revealed that she was happy to visit the Science Museum to learn about children’s computer coding initiatives and what the future holds for the world of technology. The queen then ended her post with “Elizabeth R.”

The Science Museum is a London tourist attraction. It posted a story about the queen’s visit where it stated she announced the organization’s new free summer exhibition, “Top Secret: From Ciphers to Cyber Security.” She also opened the museum’s new supporters center.

Sir Ian Blatchford, Director of the Science Museum Group, said in a statement on the museum’s official website, “It is always a pleasure to welcome Her Majesty to the Science Museum, and I am delighted that HM The Queen has taken the opportunity to post on Instagram for the first time and announce ‘Top Secret,’ our fantastic new exhibition. This exhibition tells the incredibly important story of the hidden work that goes into keeping us safe every day.”

Queen Elizabeth has long enjoyed visiting the museum. She first toured the facility as a young girl in 1938 when she was still a princess, noted a post on the site. In 2014, she sent out the first tweet ever posted by a reigning monarch about an exhibition the museum was hosting.

It is a pleasure to open the Information Age exhibition today at the @ScienceMuseum and I hope people will enjoy visiting. Elizabeth R. — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) October 24, 2014

Queen Elizabeth continues to break royal tradition. She was the first monarch to make a live Christmas broadcast in 1957, a royal family tradition that continues to this day. She also sent the first email by a reigning monarch and continues to evolve in today’s technological age by using Instagram.