‘B&B’ Recap For Wednesday, March 6: Flo Kisses Wyatt After Reconnecting

The Bold and the Beautiful recap for Wednesday, March 6 states that Xander Avant (Adain Bradley) and Tiffany (Maile Brady) were excited that Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) would be heading her own fashion house again. Xander told Tiffany that he and Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) were also trying to lose their British accents.

Zoe entered and told them that she ran into someone at the bar, per She Knows Soaps. The meeting had upset her and she hoped that she would never have to see that person again. They told her that Sally and Wyatt (Darin Brooks) were going to leave Forrester Creations. Sally filled them in that Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) was funding the startup, and that she was grateful to Wyatt for looking out for her. Sally invited them to dinner at Wyatt’s house. Zoe declined and said that she and Xander already had plans. Sally and Wyatt said their goodbyes to their colleagues.

Later, Xander inquired about his and Zoe’s plans for the evening. She informed him of the event taking place at her apartment. According to Zoe, clothing was optional. The couple embraced.

Hope (Annika Noelle) and Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) talked about Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden). They were amazed that Hope had actually met Phoebe’s (Isabelle De Armas and Redford Prindiville) birth mother. Hope explained that Zoe had introduced her to Flo. Liam couldn’t quite comprehend why Zoe would know Phoebe’s biological mother. Hope could also not offer an explanation. Hope said that she found Flo to be sweet and rather vulnerable. Liam said that Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) had also said that she liked the birth mother.

Liam told Hope that Wyatt and Sally invited them to their dinner party. Hope did not feel like socializing and was not up for it. She could not stop thinking about Flo. She felt that it must have been difficult for Flo to give up her daughter.

Flo and Wyatt reminisced at the bar. She brought up the fact that he never said goodbye. Wyatt explained to her that he and his mother had to leave Las Vegas in the middle of the night. As they continued to chat, Wyatt informed her that he found his father and changed his name to Wyatt Spencer. She told him that she never married and has no children. Florence summoned the courage to tell Wyatt that she never got the chance to tell him that she loved him. Flo then grabbed Wyatt and kissed him.

Wyatt was taken aback and told her that he lives with his girlfriend. Flo expressed her regret but said that she was not surprised. Wyatt invited her to dinner at his house.