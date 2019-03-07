Lily Allen Expresses The Danger Of The ‘#MeToo’ Movement

In promotion of Lily Allen’s first memoir, My Thoughts Exactly, she has done an interview with Civilian Magazine.

She expresses that she feels she is too young to write a memoir but believes whenever she is creating anything, the whole point is to scrape away bravado.

“When I released ‘Smile’ at the age of 21 and became a figure for consumption, I always felt like I was keeping secrets, and at any minute, somebody was going to tell my darkest thoughts. That is something that followed me around for the last 10 or 12 years, and I kind of had enough of that,” the “Hard Out Here” songwriter said.

The book covers a variety of topics, such as feminism, the tabloids, money, bad managers, fame, sexual abuse, mental health, narcissism, co-dependency, festivals, motherhood, and stalking.

Aside from releasing a new book, Allen also released her fourth studio album, No Shame, last year. This became her fourth top 10 album in the U.K. and Australia. The album was met with critical acclaim and was nominated for a Mercury Prize Award. To promote the album, Lily embarked on a world tour. The tour went across Europe, North America, and Oceania.

She has two daughters — Ethel and Marnie Cooper. Ethel is age 7, and Marnie is 6. She admitted in an interview with Grazia last month that she found it hard to be away from them when being on the road.

In Allen’s book, sexual harassment plays a big part. She reveals that she was assaulted by a record executive in the music industry. She also explained that loads of other women have shared a similar story to hers, but admitted she feels no one really cares.

“Everyone is sort of a bit like, ‘Yeah, yeah, that happened, but what do you expect?’ I think that’s the danger with the #MeToo movement,” she shared.

“So many people are coming forward and sharing their experiences, and no one seems to be reacting. It’s news, and then people move on. It’s an interesting time.”

Lily Allen is currently the face of Vype’s new House of Holland collaboration in partnership with Rankin, celebrating the ePen 3 range. She was recently seen at Henry Holland’s London Fashion Week show for the campaign, as previously reported by The Daily Mail.

With 5.5 million Twitter followers and her Instagram recently hitting the 1 million follower mark, Allen is very much active on her social media pages where she loves to share her opinions. However, Lily rose to fame over 10 years ago on MySpace, where she ran her own blog.