Coco Austin Matches Bikinis With 3-Year-Old Daughter Chanel In New Photos

Coco's rocking matching bikinis with her daughter.

Coco Austin is leaving little to the imagination in new bikini photos shared on her Instagram page this week. The star gave fans a glimpse at her bikini body as she posed by the pool during a relaxing vacation to Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic, and also showed off how she and her adorable 3-year-old daughter with husband, actor and rapper Ice-T, even matched their swimwear.

Coco shared several photos with her fans showing her posing by the pool with her daughter to the social media site on March 6, even showing off matching poses with Chanel as they sat by the pool together.

Describing her little girl as being her “best friend for life” in the caption, the mother/daughter duo snuggled up for a kiss in their matching bright color-block bikinis before then taking a dip in the water to strike another pose for the camera.

Austin sported a pair of red shades in the snaps as she shielded her eyes from the sun while little Chanel could be seen adorably smiling from ear to ear as she spent some quality time with her mom at Punta Cana’s Hard Rock Hotel and Casino. The star told her 3 million followers that they were enjoying their last day in the tropical location.

Fans couldn’t help but gush over the sweet snaps in the comments section.

“You both are so cute together,” one fan told the star, while another wrote alongside Coco’s photos, “Beautiful mommy and beautiful baby.”

“Awwwww baby Coco,” a third commented on the bikini upload, referring to little Chanel. “Cuteness overload. This kid has so much personality. It oozes through the pictures.”

But the mom of one is certainly no stranger when it comes to matching with her 3-year-old.

As reported by People last year, the twosome are often showing off their super cute matching ensembles on social media and have even given the world a look at their mother/daughter bikinis and other outfits online before.

Back in May, Coco revealed just how close she is to her daughter after admitting that she was still breastfeeding her little girl – who was 2-years-old at the time.

Entertainment Tonight reported that she posted a photo of herself breastfeeding Chanel to Instagram and told her followers that her little girl had made her more “sensitive.”

Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images

“I follow some mother impowering pages here on Instagram and I love the inspiring pics they post showing the tenderness and love between a mother and child with or without nursing moments,” Coco captioned the picture.

Austin then added, “I love that I can be a part of that. @babychanelnicole has made me a more sensitive person now that I’m older.”

A fan then asked her in the comments if she was still breastfeeding 2-year-old Chanel, to which Coco responded, “yep..but it’s more for comfort now.”