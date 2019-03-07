Luke Perry’s ‘90210’ Co-Star Jason Priestley In ‘So Much Pain’ After His Death

Luke Perry’s death has hit those close to him very hard, including his former Beverly Hills, 90210 co-star Jason Priestley.

According to People Magazine, Priestley is now speaking out about the death of his friend and former co-star, and revealing that it took him a couple of days to be able to make a public statement due to the incredible amount of pain he’s in following Perry’s shocking and untimely death.

Jason took to his Instagram account on Thursday morning to share a tribute to Perry, as well as two photos of both men together — one of them from recent years, and one of them from their days working together on 90210.

“It’s taken me a couple of days to figure out how to write this. My dear friend of 29 years, Luke Perry, was one of those truly special people who really cared… Luke was not only a star, he was an incredibly bright light that was extinguished far too soon… and that is why I, and so many others, are in so much pain today,” Jason wrote.

“If you had the good fortune to know Luke, or to have ever crossed his path, I know you are sad today as well. The candle that burns twice as bright only burns for half as long… you burned oh, so brightly Luke… Goodnight Sweet Prince.”

Jason Priestley Speaks Out for the First Time Following Luke Perry’s Death: I Am ‘in So Much Pain’ https://t.co/BWYTdDhW2T — People (@people) March 7, 2019

Many of Luke Perry’s former co-stars have echoed Jason Priestley’s sentiments. Shannen Doherty, who played Luke’s on-screen love interest, Brenda Walsh, on the show revealed that she is also finding it hard to cope with Perry’s death.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Shannen revealed that she and Luke had drifted apart after ending their runs on the show. However, they had rekindled their friendship after Doherty went public with her breast cancer battle.

Shannen says that Luke was there for her with tons of love and support during the difficult time in her life, adding that the two friends had met up for lunch just days before the actor suffered a massive stroke that ultimately took his life.

Perry was rushed to the hospital last week, and reportedly never regained consciousness following his stroke. The Inquisitr reported that the actor’s family was forced to make the difficult decision to take him off of life support, and is currently asking for privacy and respect as they grieve the great loss of their son, father, brother, and friend.

On Wednesday, Riverdale paid tribute to Luke Perry with a memorial message following a brand new episode, which Perry did appear in.