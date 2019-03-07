Why Kylie Jenner May Reconcile With Jordyn Woods After Cheating Scandal, Per ‘ET’

And it'll reportedly all be down to Khloe Kardashian.

It may not be completely over for Kylie Jenner and her seemingly former best friend Jordyn Woods just yet. According to a new report from Entertainment Tonight, the twosome – who have been very close friends for years – may actually find a way to reconcile their once close friendship despite the drama that spilled over from Jordyn’s cheating scandal with Khloe Kardashian’s ex Tristan Thompson.

The site is now reporting that Kylie is allegedly still trying to see why Jordyn fits in her life as the dust begins to settle following the drama and could potentially still reignite their friendship – but will only consider being friendly with the model again with Khloe’s blessing.

“Kylie is still figuring out where Jordyn fits into her life, and the biggest reason is because Kylie wants to respect her sister, Khloe,” a source revealed to the site this week, adding that Kardashian may still be able to find it in her heart to forgive Jordyn for kissing Tristan.

“Khloe was initially irate at Jordyn and wanted nothing to do with her ever again,” continued the insider of the recent drama between the stars, adding that Khloe is a forgiving person and is now “just trying to see if she can get over being hurt by someone she considered a sister.”

As for Jenner, the source added that she’s allegedly waiting to see if half-sister Kardashian really can forgive her before she returns to the friendship.

“It gets better for [Khloe] every day, but nothing more than accepting what happened at this point,” they claimed. “Kylie loves Jordyn, but she loves her sister, Khloe, more and the future of the friendship is directly associated to Khloe’s happiness.”

The latest report about the KUWTK clan comes shortly after Khloe shared a very cryptic post about cheaters and being cheated on to social media.

As The Inquisitr previously stated, Kardashian appeared to address the scandal with a cryptic post on Instagram Stories when she posted a quote that read, “Remember: they cheated because they wanted to, they lied because they could, and now they’re sorry because they got caught.”

Gustavo Caballero / Getty Images for New York Fashion Week: The Shows

The message she shared online with her followers then continued, “It’s always about them. You did nothing to cause or deserve it.”

Since then, Khloe called out Jordyn on Twitter after her tell-all Red Table Talk interview with Jada Pinkett Smith. In a scathing tweet, she accused her of “lying” about her cheating scandal with Tristan, who Kylie’s sister split with after the news broke.

“Why are you lying @jordynwoods??” Khloe tweeted out, according to E! News, claiming that Jenner’s bestie hadn’t even called her to apologize. She then told Jordyn that she was the reason her family broke up, as Thompson is the father of her 10-month-old daughter, True.

Kylie has stayed surprisingly pretty tight-lipped amid all the drama between her best friend and her sister, though Entertainment Tonight claimed this week that the duo has, in fact, communicated in the wake of the scandal but “not much.” Notably, pictures of Jordyn – some including 1-year-old Stormi – also still remain on her Instagram account.

But while Jenner herself hasn’t yet spoken out publicly regarding the cheating drama, TMZ alleged that a lot of Woods’ belongings are still at the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star’s house as she previously lived in her guest house before leaving amid the scandal.

The site also added that Kylie and Jordyn have allegedly texted a little since the news hit the headlines but have not been in regular contact.