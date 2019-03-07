R. Kelly Facing New Accusation That He Repeatedly Raped 13-Year-Old Girl, Gave Her Herpes

R. Kelly is facing a new accusation that he repeatedly raped a 13-year-old girl, then transmitted herpes to her when she was 17 years old.

A report from CBS Chicago noted that the singer is under investigation in Detroit for allegedly having intercourse with the young girl nearly two decades ago, starting the relationship in late 2001 after meeting at a Detroit hotel. The victim told police that she and R. Kelly, whose real name is Robert Sylvester, had sex again at a Detroit recording studio again a few weeks later and then repeatedly visited him at his home in Atlanta.

The woman will be meeting with detectives in the coming days to discuss her claims, Detroit Police Chief James Craig told CBS Chicago.

R. Kelly is already facing 10 counts of criminal sexual abuse in Cook County, Illinois, with four victims all under the age of 17. The singer was jailed last week and later released after before being freed on bond, but was picked up again on Wednesday on allegations that he has failed to pay $160,000 in child support.

R. Kelly has vehemently denied the allegations, saying in a contentious interview with Gayle King on CBS This Morning that he was innocent.

“Thirty years of my career! Y’all trying to kill me!” the singer shouted as he stood and pounded his chest. “This is not about music! I’m trying to have a relationship with my kids and I can’t do it! You just don’t want to believe the truth! You don’t want to believe it!”

R Kelly faces new allegation of sexual misconduct https://t.co/oRG9zMMU63 — The Independent (@Independent) March 7, 2019

But R. Kelly also made a number of seemingly incriminating claims during the interview, Page Sixnoted, including blaming parents for “selling” their daughters to him.

The allegations against R. Kelly resurfaced thanks to a documentary exposing the many claims against him. The documentary, Surviving R. Kelly, highlighted alleged victims and their families and explored claims that he held young women against their will as virtual sex slaves.

R. Kelly had long faced accusations that he sexually abused underage girls, including reports that he was in a relation with singer Aaliyah and later married her when she was just 15. He was also charged for allegedly making a sex tape with an underage girl and went on trial for child pornography charges, but was acquitted. In his interview this week, R. Kelly claimed that the new charges were double jeopardy because they would be a virtual retrial of the charges.