Victoria’s Secret Model Candice Swanepoel Stuns In Skimpy Red-Hot Bikini On Instagram

Candice Swanepoel’s swimwear line’s social media pages often feature photos of her proudly donning her very own designs.

For their latest Instagram post, Tropic of C shared a sexy photo of the Victoria’s Secret veteran sporting a very skimpy red-hot bikini. Candice flaunted her world-famous curves and assets to promote the two-piece Eco Set, which according to the brand is made from re-purposed ocean waste in a bid to help keep our planet healthy. The $100 bikinis are “made with ECONYL® yarn which gives discarded waste a second life and cleans up the seas for marine life and humans alike,” as the Tropic of C website explains.

In the racy new snap, the South African beauty closes her eyes as she turns her head up toward the sun while being surrounded by striking tropical landscape, including fine white sand, palm trees, and the ocean in the background. She appears to have just come out of the water herself, as her long blonde locks are still wet. Aside from the pretty bikini, Candice also dons a delicate piece of jewelry around her waist while easily striking a supermodel pose and resting her right hand on her thigh. Her flat stomach is on full display, showing no evidence of having already given birth to two children.

The 30-year-old has recently ended a full week of Carnival celebrations in Salvador da Bahia, northern Brazil, where she managed to parade her swimwear pieces around while taking a break from all the crazy, sparkly outfits. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Candice posted several photos and videos from her party-filled vacation, including one of her flaunting her incredible figure in a barely-there, leopard-print Tropic of C bikini, while her friend Marina Moreno (who’s a businesswoman working for worldwide superstar Anitta) also donned a matching printed swimsuit from Candice’s brand.

The VS Angel, who speaks fluent Portuguese due in part to her relationship with Brazilian model Hermann Nicoli, seemingly had the best time of her life celebrating Carnival in Salvador. For her latest outfit, she busts out of a pair of short shorts while donning a Pulp Fiction-style wig and a skimpy metallic top. And when bidding farewell to the beloved country, she shared a photo of herself getting a motorcycle ride while wearing a see-through dress in yellow, blue, and green, which are the official Brazilian colors. In her Instagram captions, she thanked Salvador and praised the celebrations in Bahia for their “energy.”