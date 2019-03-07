Jill Duggar Revealed Derick Dillard’s Surprising Plans After Law School

Jill Duggar enjoys using Instagram as a method to reach out to her fans. She regularly posts photos of her children with husband Derick Dillard, as well as healthy recipes that are linked to her blog. Recently, she also revealed some updated news about Dillard’s plans after he completes law school, and fans were surprised at what she had to say.

After a fan asked the former reality star a question on her Instagram page, doing so in a post where Duggar shared a recipe for gluten-free muffins on the Dillard Family blog, she happily shared what Dillard has been up to and discussed his surprising plans after he completes law school.

“Jill, how is Derick enjoying law school? Does he know what branch of law he wants to pursue?” questioned one fan, as reported by OK! Magazine.

“He’s in full swing with exams, briefs, oral arguments, and summer job applications! He’s hoping to practice some kind of public interest law (voice for the voiceless),” Duggar replied.

Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard continue to stand united as a couple, even after it appears the former reality star has broken away from her ultra-strict conservative family. Dillard went on a transphobic Twitter rant in late 2017 against I Am Jazz star Jazz Jennings that not only led to TLC releasing him from the family’s series Counting On, but allegedly causing issues between himself and the Duggar clan.

In a show of solidarity with her husband, Jill Duggar also quit the series, which originated in 2015 as a way to show the older Duggar children’s growth as adults. It came on the heels of the cancellation of TLC’s monolith 19 Kids and Counting after it was revealed that Josh Duggar molested four of his sisters and a babysitter when he was 13-years-old. The series originally starred Jill and her sister Jessa Duggar and their respective husbands, Dillard and Ben Seewald.

Rumors then began to swirl that due to Dillard’s behavior, their alleged estrangement from several family members, and the loss of their main source of income (the TLC series), Jill Duggar was planning to leave her husband, a move that would have further alienated her from her ultra-conservative family. In Touch Weekly reported that the Duggar family does not believe in divorce. The outlet reported that when they wed in June 2014, the couple entered into what is called covenant marriage, therefore making it very difficult for them to split.

This particular marriage license is available only in three states; Arizona, Louisiana, and the Duggars’ home state of Arkansas. The Lafayette Parish Clerk of Court in Louisiana explains on its website that there are only several key reasons that will allow couples to divorce if they are wed in a covenant marriage.

To divorce, according to the clerk’s website, spouses have to live separate and apart continuously for a period of six months or more, one spouse has to commit adultery, or a spouse has to commit a death or felony and be sentenced to imprisonment for said offense.

Counting On airs Tuesdays on TLC.