Thursday’s ‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Zoe & Xander’s Romance Deepens

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Thursday, March 7, reveal that at least one couple tries to keep the romance alive. Xander Avant (Adain Bradley) and Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) will reminisce about their relationship and how far they have come.

Xander and Zoe have been through so much since he fled London and moved to Los Angeles. He was trying to get away from Zoe, but she wasn’t about to lose the one she loved. Zoe followed Xander and got her man back after he briefly dated Emma Barber (Nia Sioux).

Since then, Xander has come to understand his girlfriend a lot better. After meeting her father, Reese Buckingham (Wayne Brady), Xander realizes why Zoe has abandonment issues and cannot trust easily. He told her that she could always count on his support.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, per The TV Watercooler, state that Xander and Zoe will talk about how much better they are together than they are apart. In fact, the couple has been working on honing their American accents. They are trying to blend in after a year of living in the States and are now challenging each other to work on getting rid of their British accents.

Zoe plans a romantic evening for Xander. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/VcduIrLETW #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/liFXBCRHLi — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) March 6, 2019

It makes sense that they work on this new project together because they do well as a team. After all, Zoe was instrumental in Xander’s success as a model. B&B viewers may remember how she helped him out with tips on how to relax in front of the camera.

Xander and Zoe really enjoy each other’s company. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers hint that it won’t be long before things become heated as they share their mutual admiration for each other. The couple will be all over each other as things quickly become physical.

However, Zoe is hiding a really dark secret. She knows that Reese switched Hope Logan’s (Annika Noelle) daughter and that Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden) passed the baby off as her own. Zoe is now complicit in their criminal activities since she lied to Hope when she introduced Flo as Phoebe’s biological mother.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Xander will be stunned when he learns of his girlfriend’s illicit activities. He only knows that Zoe wants Flo to leave L.A. and asked the blonde to leave immediately. Although he was initially shocked, he assumed that Zoe wanted Flo to leave before she made trouble for Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood).

Will Zoe and Xander’s love survive her dark side? Watch The Bold and the Beautiful every weekday on CBS to find out how Xander reacts when he finds out that Zoe has not really changed.