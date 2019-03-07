‘One Piece’ Chapter 935 Spoilers: Queen’s Bounty Revealed, Raizo Found Another Powerful Ally At Kaido’s Prison

Can Raizo free Luffy before Queen executes him?

One Piece Chapter 935 is yet to be officially released but spoilers are already surfacing on the web. The upcoming chapter will feature several scenes including the commotion involving Strawhat Pirates captain Monkey D. Luffy, the arrival of Beast Pirates All-Star Queen the Plague at the Prisoner’s Mine, and Raizo’s plan to free Luffy.

In the spoilers posted on One Piece Forum, One Piece Chapter 935 started with the introduction of the vice-warden of the Prisoner’s Mine, Sortia. Sortia ate the Monkey SMILE devil fruit. Sortia received a call from one of his subordinates, telling him that the key to the Seastone handcuffs was stolen by a man with a big face. Sortia’s subordinate is pertaining to Raizo, who went inside the Prisoner’s Mine to help Luffy escape.

After successfully stealing the key, Raizo immediately headed to Luffy’s location. Raizo is worried that Luffy is once again in huge trouble. Before he found Luffy, Raizo heard a familiar voice from one of the prison cells. The man who called Raizo is Kawamatsu, one of the Nine Red Scabbards. Kawamatsu asked Raizo if Kozuki Momonosuke is doing alright.

One Piece Chapter 935 featured the continuation of the battle between Luffy and one of the guards who’s torturing his friend Hyo. Despite wearing Seastone handcuffs, Luffy easily defeated Dafgo, a scorpion guard and a Beast Pirates headliner. Dafgo thought the something is wrong with the Seastone handcuffs, but the warden told him that Luffy is really strong.

Luffy revealed that he’s currently training. He’s hoping that after he removes his Seastone handcuffs, he will become stronger. However, the head warden of the Prisoner’s Mine, Babargy, who ate the Elephant SMILE devil fruit, told him that he will soon be executed. Babargy proved that he’s on a different level than the other guards by knocking out Luffy with one hit.

One Piece Chapter 935 also featured the arrival of Queen at the Prisoner’s Mine. It was revealed that Queen is a huge fan of Komurasaki, who was recently killed by Kyoshiro at Shogun Kurozumi Orochi’s mansion. The latest chapter of One Piece also disclosed Queen’s bounty, which is 1.32 billion berries.

Upon entering the gate of the Prisoner’s Mine, Queen received three bits of bad news — Eustass “Captain” Kid’s escape, the stolen key of the Seastone handcuffs, and Luffy’s rampage. Queen gave the guard a death stare and ordered his men to start finding Kid and the thief and deal with Luffy.