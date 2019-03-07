Jordyn Woods Feels ‘Vindicated’ After Tristan Thompson Spotted With New Woman In NYC

Jordyn Woods is reportedly feeling relived that Khloe Kardashian’s ex, Tristan Thompson, was spotted with a new lady on his arms in New York City, just weeks after their very public breakup.

The model, who claimed the NBA player kissed her at a private party, is said to feel “vindicated” after seeing him with a new woman — who has now been identified as brunette beauty Karizma Ramirez — so shortly after his split from Khloe, as it proves what she had already publicly insinuated during her interview with Jada Pinkett Smith on Red Table Talk: that he’s clearly a player. According to Hollywood Life, she “feels that seeing Tristan moving on so quickly with another woman proves what Jordyn fears to say out loud.”

Indeed, fans of the entire Kardashian-Jenner clan have known this since footage emerged of the 27-year-old making out or getting too cozy with a couple of women in April 2018, just days before Khloe, 34, gave birth to their daughter, True Thompson. And in her Red Table Talk appearance, Jordyn stated that she believed she was not the reason why Khloe and Tristan broke up.

At first, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star took to Twitter to bash Kylie Jenner’s estranged friend and accuse her of being a liar, as well as responsible for breaking up her family. But she then walked back her comment and decided to shift the blame on to her baby father.

Tristan Thompson Steps Out Again With Mystery Chick, Second Time In A Week https://t.co/jBPoAanzn2 pic.twitter.com/3LmsJqA939 — Nandar Pictures (@nandarent) March 6, 2019

“Jordyn stands by her statement that she is not the reason Khloe and Tristan are not together,” a source told HL.

Unsurprisingly enough, Tristan was spotted just days later at celebrity hotspot Nobu in NYC with model Karizma Ramirez, in what was reportedly their second dinner outing after she joined him and his Cleveland Cavaliers teammate Jordan Clarkson on February 27.

Meanwhile, Jordyn is still “very upset” about the whole thing and feels like Tristan’s antics are the reason why her friendship with Kylie is in a shambles ever since reports emerged that she made out with him at a house party, but she hopes that “when Khloe realizes that Tristan is not fighting for their family and clearly only cares about himself, then maybe Khloe, and the rest of the family, will begin to forgive Jordyn and let her back into their fold.” Jordyn and Kylie have been the closest of friends since middle school, and according to HL‘s insider, she believes she will be able to get back in the youngest Kardashian-Jenner clan member’s good graces in the future.

“Jordyn knows she did wrong, but wants the chance to make up for what she did and be forgiven and she would want nothing more than to be Kylie’s friend again,” the source added.