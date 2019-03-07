Priyanka Chopra Reveals Her Swimsuit Body In A Black Bathing Suit At The Beach

Priyanka's revealing her curves on the sand.

Priyanka Chopra is showing off her beach body in a new Boomerang video posted to her official Instagram account on March 7. The talented actress, who married Jonas Brothers star Nick Jonas in a lavish Indian ceremony in December, looked stunning in a bathing suit as she danced on the sand with Rohit Suresh Saraf and Farhan Akhtar with an umbrella in her hands.

Priyanka was flaunting some skin in her black swimsuit as she enjoyed a fun day at the beach where she appeared to be filming scenes for the upcoming Hindi-language movie The Sky Is Pink.

Tagging their location as being India’s Havelock Island, the star could be seen in her black bathing suit with a flowy white cover-up shielding her arms and her shoulders from the sun. She also covered her eyes from the intense sunshine with a pair of dark sunglasses while the trio all struck a pose for the camera with umbrellas and towels.

Chopra, who most recently hit the big screen alongside Rebel Wilson and Liam Hemsworth in the comedy Isn’t It Romantic, then joked in the caption of the Boomerang video that she thought umbrellas were “fun” as she gave a glimpse at her curves in a swimsuit to her more than 36 million followers.

And it appears the star is most definitely having a whale of a time as she films for the upcoming biographical movie.

Prior to sharing the video showing her in her dark bathing suit, Priyanka posted a photo of herself and her castmates having some serious fun in the sun on a boat to Instagram.

Though she didn’t reveal if she was still wearing her bathing suit, the actress shot a big smile for the camera as they took a trip on the water.

But this isn’t the first glimpse at Priyanka’s amazing beach body fans have gotten recently.

As The Inquisitr reported in January, Chopra’s new husband Nick Jonas actually shared a video of herself rocking a bikini as they enjoyed some downtime together by the ocean during their honeymoon in the Caribbean.

The “Jealous” singer posted a clip to social media that showed the newlyweds enjoying some quality time together. In the clip, Priyanka sported a patterned yellow bikini as she swung on a beach swing that was strung up between two palm trees.

Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

Jonas captioned the sweet clip with a red heart emoji to show off his life for Chopra.

Shortly after showing off her bikini body to the world, The Inquisitr reported that the star shut down rumors suggesting she and Nick are expecting their first child together after rumors began to swirl that the Bollywood superstar could potentially be pregnant.