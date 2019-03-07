‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Robin Holzken Strips Down To Her Lingerie In Racy New Instagram Video

It may be chilly in New York City, but not for this beauty!

Robin Holzken shared a new video of herself posing in some very racy Victoria’s Secret lingerie, offering a glimpse into the behind-the-scenes life of a supermodel. The Sports Illustrated babe took to Instagram to post a clip of her set life, which showed her striking several sexy poses in a sheer red lace corset, putting both her cleavage and flat stomach on full display.

She put her best modelling skills to work as she gave the cameras a sensual, intensive stare with her disarming bright blue eyes, while touching her hair and swapping poses like a pro. Her long brunette locks were styled in perfect waves with a mid part, with the front tresses perfectly framing her facial features, and she wore minimal makeup for the Victoria’s Secret photo shoot. This is not the first time Robin has worked for the famous fashion brand, as she has previously modeled for VS several times — which might mean she will soon be spotted at the coveted Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

The 21-year-old’s Instagram fans were quick to support her and praise her stunning looks, with the video racking up over 65,000 views and nearly 300 comments. “Legit wow! You’re so beautiful,” one online user commented, while another one chimed in, “I didn’t realize you had to change poses so quickly! It’s not as easy as it looks!! Killin it!” Another one even wondered, “Is she only working for VS to some campaigns? Or why we haven’t seen her already on a vsfs?”

The Dutch native recently took part in her second Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue spread, which took her to Kenya this year. She posed in several bikinis and swimsuits for the different photo shoots in the beautiful African country, which she said on Instagram was one of the greatest experiences of her life. According to SI, she shot with photographer Yu Tsai at Hemingways Ol Seki Mara Camp in Kenya.

“Is this real life?!?!? I can’t believe I am back with the @si_swimsuit family for the second time,” she wrote on socal media. “This trip was beyond incredible I don’t even know how to put it into words.. I am feeling so blessed and even more to have shared with such amazing people!!”

“Thank you for making this mess look good and @yutsai88 for getting me from my best side and making us kill every shot!” she added.

Robin has been modelling since she was 16, and has been featured in major fashion campaigns, including Victoria’s Secret PINK and Guess. At one point, she thought of owning her own dog hotel, but luckily for her fans, she decided to pursue her fashion dreams.