Rob’s New Squeeze, Alexis Skyy, Might Drop In On ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’

Rob prepares to return to his family's show to show off his new relationship.

Back in January 2019, fans of the Kardashian family were stunned when they saw social media posts of Rob Kardashian and Alexis Skyy, star of Love and Hip-Hop, romping around together affectionately. Not only did Rob and Alexis appear to be a couple, their flirtatious comments to each other on their social media accounts helped to back up the rumors about the two developing a new relationship. Then, in January 2019, Alexis confirmed that they were a couple and publicly stated her love for Rob, according to People.

The fact that Rob has a new girlfriend may make him a more interesting character on his family’s show, Keeping Up With the Kardashians. Rob hasn’t appeared too often on the show since he and his previous girlfriend, Blac Chyna, broke up. Rob’s relationship with Blac Chyna has been extremely chaotic, and the former couple’s court battles and allegations against each other has nearly bankrupted Rob. That means Rob has become dependent on his mother Kris Jenner’s pocket book for assistance.

Since Rob has needed plenty of help from his mom, and Kris has been happy to help, she’s wanting some assistance from him in return. Kris expects Rob to come back to the family’s show, Keeping Up With the Kardashians, as a return favor. If Rob returns to the show, it seems likely that his new relationship with Alexis Skyy will provide him with an interesting storyline for fans to observe.

“I think he is going to be a little bit more in the next season,” Kris Jenner said, according to Celeb News Network. “He has his moods. Sometimes he’s like, ‘Look, I didn’t sign up for this,’ and then sometimes he’s like, ‘I’m cool to do it.'”

While Rob does offer to bring a great story via his new relationship to the show, there is still plenty of other activities happening that involves other family members. Kim is expecting to have her fourth child with husband Kanye West soon. Khloe is surrounded with baby daddy drama after Tristan Thompson cheated on her. Kourtney is busy being single and having fun. Kendall is working hard as a supermodel, and Kylie just became a billionaire.

Rob still has his own drama from his previous relationship with ex-girlfriend Blac Chyna following him around, but only so much of that ongoing battle can be shown on television. Since the former couple is still battling out the cancellation of their show, Rob and Chyna, in court, the focus of Rob’s storyline won’t be based on his past. Instead, with a new girlfriend, Rob’s storyline will hopefully be a more positive one.