Watch Stade Rennais FC Vs. Arsenal FC UEFA Europa League Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, Round Of 16 1st Leg

A Rennes squad enjoying eight days of rest will host English Premier League side Arsenal, operating on just four days off before their UEFA Europa League Round of 16 match.

A Rennes squad that currently sits 10th in France’s Ligue 1, but which will have a full eight days of rest coming into Thursday’s UEFA Europa League first-leg Round of 16 match, take on Arsenal which will have enjoyed only four days off since a high-intensity North London derby. But Gunners Manager Unai Emery has refused to gripe about the scheduling discrepancy which would appear to put the Premier League side’s European campaign in jeopardy, according to The Star newspaper. The first-leg fixture was already switched from England to France to avoid a conflict with Chelsea’s Europa League match later the same evening, but that switch may work to Arsenal’s advantage in the clash that will live stream from Roazhon Park.

To find out how to watch Thursday’s Stade Rennais FC vs. Arsenal FC UEFA Europa League Round of 16 first-leg match live online, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:55 p.m. Central European Time at 29,700-seat Roazhon Park in Rennes, France, on Thursday, March 7. In the United Kingdom, the match gets underway at 5:55 p.m. Greenwich Mean Time.

In the United States, fans can watch the game at 12:55 p.m. Eastern Standard Time, 9:55 a.m. Pacific. In the Republic of Indonesia, the Rennes vs. Arsenal match starts at 12:55 a.m. on Friday morning, March 8, Western Indonesian Time, 2:55 a.m. Eastern, and in India that start time will be 11:25 p.m. Indian Standard Time on Thursday night.

Arsenal may not mind getting the two-legged knockout tie underway on the road, considering that the Gunners have never lost an away match against a French opponent, per BBC stats. In 13 games on the road against French teams, Arsenal have won eight times with five draws.

Stade Rennais — better known as Rennes — have hosted an English team only one previous time, a victory over Aston Villa in 2001.

Rennes were able to take more than a week off when the French league postponed their domestic match against Nimes in order to give the team more time to prepare for the Arsenal Round of 16 showdown. But the Gunners will be playing their fifth game in 15 days. But Emery says his team is unaffected.

“The Premier League decide the schedules and we adapted,” he said, as quoted by the BBC on Wednesday. “It is not an excuse for us.”

Arsenal Coach Unai Emery. Michael Regan / Getty Images

To watch the Stade Rennais FC vs. Arsenal FC UEFA Europa League last-16 first-leg showdown, access the streaming video provided by Univision Now — or download the Univision app. Univision also streams live on the Roku set-top streaming device, allowing fans to watch the Les Rouges et Noirs vs. Gunners Europa League duel streaming live on their TV sets.

But there is a way to watch the live stream for free, without a cable login. Fans should sign up for a free trial of an online TV package that carries the Univision stream, such as Fubo TV or DirecTV Now. Those providers require credit card information and subscription fees, but each also offers a seven-day free trial, allowing fans to watch the bog UEFA Europa League Round of 16 match stream live for free.

The only English language stream available in the United States will be provided by B/R Live, which will carry the Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Inter Milan match for a pay-per-view fee of $2.99.

In the United Kingdom, BT Sport will carry the livestream, while in France, RMC Sport Direct will feature the match. Internationally, Arsenal Player will stream the game.

DAZN will carry the stream in Canada. In Indonesia, K Vision will stream the match live, and throughout much of Africa, Canal+ Sport Afrique will stream the knockout stage opener live online.

Inside India, Sony LIV will carry the live stream of the Europa League match. A list of live streaming sources for the Rennes vs. Arsenal first-leg knockout phase match in numerous other countries around the world is available via LiveSoccerTV.