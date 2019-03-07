Celeste Barber Disses Kourtney Kardashian For Lack Of Talent

Comedian Celeste Barber recreated her own comical version of Kourtney Kardashian's latest racy Instagram post.

For years people have poked fun at the Kardashian-Jenner family for their apparent lack of talent. The majority of their revenue comes from sponsored social media posts, public appearances, and modeling for various brands. Nevertheless, you have to admit they are doing something right. Kylie Jenner, the youngest of the clan, was recently announced the youngest self-made billionaire by Forbes Magazine. The oldest sister, Kourtney Kardashian, continues to pull in a plethora of sponsorship gigs using her Instagram alone. Earlier this week, Kourtney posted a racy photo of herself sitting atop a bathroom sink stark naked. Comedian Celeste Barber decided to poke fun at the photo by recreating it and making it her own, according to E! News.

In Kourtney’s photo the reality star wears a towel on her head and holds a laptop and enormous coffee cup in front of herself to avoid showing too much. The photo was meant to promote a new brand the star is working with called Poosh. The brand title was inspired by the nickname of Kourtney’s young daughter, Penelope Disick. Though the company has not yet launched, it is believed to be focused on a combination of lifestyle and beauty, with an emphasis on increased FDA regulations on makeup products. Kourtney has recently been taking a stand to promote ethically made products, according to WWW News.

Kourtney Kardashian clapped back at Celeste Barber's shady Instagram post about her talent https://t.co/lVttafCUg5 pic.twitter.com/gptUTLxSFV — BuzzFeed UK (@BuzzFeedUK) March 6, 2019

In Celeste’s version of the now viral photo, she sits atop her own sink mocking Kourtney’s cross-legged pose. While she holds a laptop similar to Kourtney’s, she replaced the coffee cup with a large wine bottle. The finished product was indeed comical and earned her plenty of supportive comments when she shared it on Instagram. But it was her caption dissing Kourtney that really got people talking.

“When you’re flat out trying to keep the world interested in your talent,” she wrote.

The post got so much social media buzz that Kourtney herself caught wind of the mocking post. She quickly clapped back with her own comment writing, “When you’ve got so much talent, might as well share it.”

Kourtney is likely following in her little sister Kylie’s entrepreneurial spirit. Kylie made her fortune in a few short years of starting her brand, Kylie Cosmetics. Kourtney has previously stepped away from the business aspect of life for awhile, placing her primary focus on raising her three children, Mason, Penelope, and Reign. She and her children regularly appear on the reality television series, Keeping Up with the Kardashians.