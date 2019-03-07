Watch Eintracht Frankfurt Vs. Inter Milan UEFA Europa League Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, Round Of 16

Inter Milan will get another chance to put their season back on track when they face German side Eintracht Frankfurt in the first leg of a UEFA Europa League Round of 16 matchup.

Inter Milan get one more chance to push the reset button on their faltering season, but they face a potentially difficult opponent when they travel to Germany on Thursday to take on fifth-place Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt, a team that has won three straight matches and has not lost in their last nine, leaving them unbeaten in 2019, according to Tribal Football. Inter, on the other hand, stumble into the Europa League Round of 16 clash on the heels of two demoralizing domestic defeats that now see them barely hanging on to a Champions League qualification place. But a win away in Frankfurt will not come easily in the match that will live stream from Waldstadion.

To find out how to watch Thursday’s Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Inter Milan UEFA Europa League Round of 16 first-leg match live online, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:55 p.m. Central European Time at 48,500-seat Commerzbank-Arena, better known as Waldstadion — or Forest Stadium — in Frankfurt, Hesse, Germany, on Thursday, March 7. That start time will be the same in Italy, which occupies the same time zone as Germany.

In the United Kingdom, the match gets underway at 5:55 p.m. Greenwich Mean Time, and in the United States, fans can watch the game at 12:55 p.m. Eastern Standard Time, 9:55 a.m. Pacific. In the Republic of Indonesia, the Frankfurt vs. Inter match starts at 12:55 a.m. on Friday morning, March 8, Western Indonesian Time, 2:55 a.m. Eastern, and in India that start time will be 11:25 p.m. Indian Standard Time on Thursday night.

Adding to Inter Milan’s stress, the Thursday Europa League matchup has been designated “high risk” by German police, per Sempre Inter, over the threat of violence by Frankfurt’s notoriously raucous fans. The club is at risk of an away-match travel ban if the Waldstadion sees another violent incident — and with the Frankfurt side reportedly bringing 13,500 fans to the second-leg match in Milan next week, a travel ban could have severe consequences.

Inter may have its issues on the pitch as well, with star striker Mauro Icardi continuing to sit out during a contract impasse, per The Hard Tackle.

Serbian striker Luka Jović leads Eintracht Frankfurt with 15 goals. Alex Grimm / Getty Images

To watch the Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Inter Milan UEFA Europa League final 16 first-leg duel, access the streaming video provided by Univision Now — or download the Univision app. Univision also streams live on the Roku set-top streaming device, allowing fans to watch the Die Adler vs. Nerazzurri Europa League showdown streaming live on their TV sets.

But there is a way to watch the stream live, for free, without a cable login. Fans should sign up for a free trial of an online TV package that carries the Univision stream, such as Fubo TV or DirecTV Now. Those providers require credit card information and subscription fees, but each also offers a seven-day free trial, allowing fans to watch the crucial UEFA Europa League Round of 16 match stream live for free.

The only English language stream available in the United States will be provided by B/R Live, which will carry the Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Inter Milan match for a pay-per-view fee of $2.99.

In the United Kingdom, BT Sport will carry the livestream, while in Germany, Nitro TV Football will feature the match. In Italy, Sky Go Italia will stream the game. DAZN will carry the stream in Canada. In Indonesia, K Vision will stream the match live, and throughout much of Africa, Canal+ Sport Afrique will stream the knockout stage match live online.

Inside India, Sony LIV will carry the live stream of the European showdown. A list of live streaming sources for the Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Inter Milan Europa League first-leg knockout phase match in numerous other countries around the world is available via LiveSoccerTV.