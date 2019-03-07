Jason Momoa’s Private Plane Is Forced To Make An Emergency Landing

It was a tense experience in the air when Jason Momoa’s plane was forced to make an emergency landing Wednesday.

Thw actor and his friends dealt with what was initially a scary situation when they were en route to Phoenix, Nevada on a private jet out of Palm Springs, California

Momoa documented the incident on his Instagram Stories, with a video of himself where he explained to fans on his page, “We got ourselves a slight delay.”

“Half an hour out of Palm Springs and the plane wanted to start a fire,” he said. “So, uh, yeah. Good old fire department, gotta love them. Looks like we’re driving.”

Momoa shared a video of firefighters and police as they stood by waiting for the all-clear but later shared the plane was back up and running again.

“All right round two. Got the pack. Friends came to pick me up,” he said.

The Aquaman star posed for a picture with one of the Palm Springs firefighters. The department shared the photo through its Instagram page.

“Had an Aircraft emergency today. Reported engine fire with @prideofgypsies on board,” the caption read. “ARFF Engineer Andy Meza told his crew, ‘Not on my watch boys…not on my watch.’ Turned out to be a false alarm but the ARFF Lads were on the ready. It’s always nice to meet cool people.”

Momoa recently made an appearance at the 2019 Oscars, where he and wife Lisa Bonet turned head heads on the red carpet. The actor also shared a chemistry-laden presentation with Helen Mirren to award Best Documentary Feature.

Momoa is not the only actor to have aircraft problems. In February, Jennifer Aniston’s private plane was also forced to make an emergency landing as she and her friends, including Courteney Cox, were en route to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico for her 50th birthday.

Her plane touched down at the Ontario International Airport in Ontario, California.

The airport released a statement that revealed there were problems with the plane’s landing gear.

The statement explained that Aniston’s plane, laden with 10 passengers and two flight crew members on board, landed at Ontario International Airport without incident after experiencing difficulty with the landing gear.

The plane was apparently en route from Los Angeles International Airport to Cabo San Lucas when it was discovered that one of the four rear tires had displaced, the statement added. The plane landed safely at Ontario International airport around 2 p.m.