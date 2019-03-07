‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Stefan Reveals Feelings For Chloe, Jennifer Furious With Jack

Days of our Lives spoilers for Thursday, March 7, 2019 reveal that there will be a lot of conflict among many Salem pairs who are on the bubble of romance.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, Days of our Lives fans can expect to see Stefan DiMera (Tyler Christopher) confess that he has feelings for Chloe Lane (Nadia Bjorlin).

Stefan will tell Chloe that he has developed romantic feelings for her, and will ask her if she’ll considering dating him and pursing a romantic relationship. Of course, Chloe will likely be torn.

After all, Stefan is the man who saved her life when El Fideo’s men came to kill her. He also opened up his home to her in hopes of keeping not on her, but her children, safe. They’ve become close over the weeks and living in close quarters has certainly helped them develops stronger feelings for one another.

However, Chloe may be reluctant to act on her feelings due to Stefan’s bad boy reputation. As many fans will remember, Stefan became a outcast in Salem the moment his entered town. As the son of Vivian Alamain and Stefano DiMera he was bound to rub some people the wrong way.

However, after he fell in love with Abigail’s alter ego, Gabby, and then wound up in bed with a mentally ill woman, he was really cast aside by Salem residents. Now it seems he sees a future with Chloe.

In the latest #DAYS, Chloe may have a stalker. Can Stefan get to the bottom of it? https://t.co/ZsCmioRrzb pic.twitter.com/AKdxU9Biv1 — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) March 6, 2019

Elsewhere in Salem, Days of our Lives fans will see Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) pressure Gabi Hernandez (Camilla Banus) to team up with him in hopes of taking Stefan and DiMera Enterprises down. Since Brady is currently single, the partnership could lead to a romance between Gabi and Brady as well.

In addition, viewers will watch has Jennifer Horton (Melissa Reeves) and Jack Devearux (Matthew Ashford) continue to disagree with one another. The former spouses are not on the same page at all, and when Jen learns that Jack is planning to run for mayor after the stunt he pulled at the debate, she’ll be furious with him for having his priorities out of whack, amnesia or not.

Finally, Claire Brady (Olivia Rose Keegan) will be livid when she finds out that Tripp Dalton (Lucas Adams) is protecting Haley from being questioned by the police over her immigration status. Tripp’s help could cause Haley to look at him in a new way, especially after she felt betrayed by JJ Deveraux (Casey Moss).

Days of our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.