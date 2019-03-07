Omarosa Manigault Reveals The One Person Who Could ‘End’ Donald Trump’s Presidency

Since Omarosa Manigault severed ties with Donald Trump, she’s had no reservations about sharing her disapproval of the Trump administration. Now that she is no longer part of the controversial president’s platform, she’s speaking out with a number of incriminating details about Donald Trump’s alleged dirty dealings.

According to Newsweek, on Tuesday, March 5, Omarosa Manigault appeared on MSNBC’s Hardball and she decided to name-drop and reveal the one person she claims Donald Trump fears. During her discussion with MSNBC’s Chris Matthews, Omarosa opened up about her time with the Trump administration, shedding light on a few details most Americans know nothing about.

It has been reported that Omarosa claims Trump’s longtime personal secretary, Rhona Graff is someone who could ultimately destroy Donald Trump’s presidency if she ever decided to testify against him.

The former White House aide claims Graff is exposed to a lot of Trump’s involvements and she could likely share details that could end his presidency amid the WikiLeaks investigation. Although Trump has denied any involvement with the debacle describing it as a “Witch Hunt,” Omarosa Manigault argues otherwise. She insists Graff knows more than most because she was directly involved with Trump and his daily operations in the Oval.

“She knows everyone, she knows the role they play, she knows who knows who said what, when. She set up the meetings. If she is called to testify that would be the end of Donald Trump,” Omarosa said.

“He has a problem with people of color. There were years that I denied that because I was in his orbit, but he exploits them.”

But could Donald Trump really be impeached? According to Omarosa, it is definitely a possibility. Over the last two years, countless members of the Trump administration have opted to sever ties with the embattled president. Omarosa claims failure is a hard pill for Donald Trump to swallow. However, she went on to admit that Donald Trump’s presidency is reportedly “fraudulent” because he lacks the qualifications and political experience required to effectively run the country.

“He knows once he’s impeached, that will be the most significant sign that he is truly a failure and that he has been running the biggest, greatest, and perpetuating the greatest fraud on the American people because he was not able, capable or prepared to be president of the United States.”

Omarosa’s compelling MSNBC interview follows a string of reports about her book, Unhinged. The book, which reflects on Omarosa’s time in the White House, was released on August 14, 2018.