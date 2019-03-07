Duchess Meghan’s Doctors Think She Will Go Into Early Labor, Says ‘Cheat Sheet’

Between her popped out belly button and some false alarms, the new baby might be here sooner than its due date.

In chats with the public, Meghan Markle has shared that her due date is at the end of April, but several sources are guessing that baby Sussex will make its appearance earlier in April, or perhaps maybe even in March.

Cheat Sheet says that many people are guessing that because Markle’s once innie belly button is now an outie, which is a sign that she’s in the final weeks of her pregnancy. Duchess Meghan has been photographed recently wearing fitted outfits on tour in Morocco with Prince Harry, and the new protrusion on her midsection has become very obvious.

A “royal” source close to Markle says that the duchess has had several false alarms where the couple thought that the baby was coming. Braxton Hicks contractions, or practice contractions, are something that takes place in the third trimesters of pregnancy, but it’s often difficult to distinguish between Braxton Hicks and the real thing.

“There’s been quite a few false alarms where they thought she was in labor and made arrangements to go to the hospital. It’s been a huge roller-coaster ride.”

The source added that one time the couple even made the trip to the hospital only to be told it was only practice labor.

Meghan Markle's belly button may be the key to when she will give birth! ????https://t.co/nrYEZaILkx — The Blast (@TheBlastNews) January 10, 2019

But some sources believe that the late April due date has always been a ruse or decoy to throw off the press to give the couple some privacy. Senior palace advisers suggested that the couple should announce that the due date was at the end of April as opposed to the end of March so that the media isn’t on high alert.

“The actual due date is a few weeks before that — senior royals just wanted to give Meghan and Harry a bit of breathing room with all the attention on her pregnancy.”

Doctors for the Duchess of Sussex are suggesting that the baby could come early in the next few weeks, and so everyone in the palace is ready.

It seems that Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry are good at keeping secrets, as they kept Markle’s pregnancy a secret, even from his family on the occasion of Prince Charles’ 70th birthday, says The Inquisitr. The whole family got together to have a photo shoot mid-September at Clarence House, and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex didn’t let on that they were expecting. After the couple announced the pregnancy, they publicly stated that Markle had been pregnant when they went on their tour of New Zealand.