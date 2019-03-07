‘Captain Marvel’ Spoiler From Samuel L. Jackson That He Now Admits Was Made Up

'The Avengers' star admits he misled fans because he was tired.

With Captain Marvel’s release drawing near, the internet is all abuzz with movie reviews and any other piece of information they can glean about the film. During the press tour for the movie, Captain Marvel stars Brie Larson and Samuel L. Jackson finally admit that one of the supposed spoilers, given months ago, was completely and utterly made up by Jackson. The spoiler, at the time, caused fans to speculate and theorize incessantly about the implications that it has to the overall Marvel Cinematic Universe, but more specifically to the plot of the upcoming Avengers: Endgame.

This isn’t the first instance of a Marvel Studios movie being possibly spoiled by its cast. Actor Mark Ruffalo who plays Hulk/Bruce Banner is infamous for spoiling whichever MCU movie he’s doing promotions for, most notably for accidentally revealing the climax of Avengers: Infinity War, months before the film’s release. Even newcomer Spider-Man star Tom Holland is known to spoil the films he’s involved in. These two have such a bad reputation that the Avengers: Infinity War promotions saw multiple stars together for interviews, possibly in an attempt to chaperone Holland and Ruffalo. So when Kevin Ryder was interviewing the Captain Marvel stars during a press tour at KROQ, he naturally brought up the topic of spoiling things in interviews.

In the tweet by Ryder on his Twitter account, he released a video of the interview with the stars of Captain Marvel that included Ben Mendelsohn, Brie Larson, Samuel L. Jackon, and Clark Gregg. Ryder asked the stars if they ever had revealed any spoilers during interviews, to which Jackson candidly responded.

“I made stuff. I said she could time travel one time… Just jacked everybody up.”

Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

Jackson is referring to a set visit interview from Entertainment Tonight during which he was discussing the Captain Marvel character and her status in the MCU, relating to the events of Avengers: Infinity War.

“And at some point, we’ll find out how powerful she is and all the things that she’s capable of. She’s one of the few people in the Marvel universe that can time travel, so…”

Despite this revelation that the time travel spoiler is false, fans are still suspect as to Jackson’s truthfulness. The Marvel Studios team have been known to misdirect fans and audiences with selective editing, misinformation or blatant dishonesty. Speculation is now ripe within the Marvel fandom whether the character can really time travel, and that these comments are just a way to retract the earlier statement so fans don’t expect it going into the movie.

@TheDenofNerds Do you think Sam Jackson is telling the truth that he made up the fact that #captainmarvel can time travel? — John Clarke (@Clarkej1985) March 6, 2019

Captain Marvel releases on March 7.