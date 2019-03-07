Luke Perry’s Family & Friends In ‘Complete Shock’ Following His Death

Luke Perry’s family and friends are having a tough time dealing with the tragic and unexpected death of the actor.

According to Entertainment Tonight, Luke Perry’s loved ones are in complete shock following his death on Monday. The Riverdale actor suffered a stroke last week and paramedics were called to his Sherman Oaks, California home. He was transported to the hospital and reportedly never regained consciousness.

Sources tell the outlet that the family is stunned by the turn of events, and had been hoping that there would be a way that the former Beverly Hills, 90210 star would be able to pull through and recover from the health crisis.

In addition, it was Perry’s family who had to make the devastating decision to take the actor off of life support after doctors revealed that a recovery was unlikely, and that his quality of life would never be the same if he did wake up.

“Luke has such a loving tight-knit family that never left his side throughout his hospitalization. His family was praying he would make it, but the doctors said his stroke was so massive that his quality of life would never be the same. His family knew it was time to say goodbye,” an insider stated.

The source went on to say that in addition to Luke Perry’s two children, Jack and Sophia, and his former wife and his parents were at the hospital at the time of his death. Luke’s fiance, Wendy Madison Bauer, was also there.

The insider says that Luke and Wendy were head over heels in love with one another and nearly inseparable, adding that she’s been “inconsolable” since his death.

Following Perry’s death, many celebrities including his current and former co-stars spoke out about their love for Luke, and the great amount of heart, humbleness, and character he always showed.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Perry’s former 90210 co-star, Shannen Doherty, has been leading the charge when it comes to celebrity memorials online. Shannen revealed that she loved Luke very much, and that the pair had recently rekindled their friendship after drifting apart years ago.

Doherty revealed that Perry was very supportive to her when she was publicly dealing with her breast cancer battle, and that she had lunch with him only days before he suffered his stroke, revealing that they wanted to reunite on screen together to do something meaningful for their fans.

Luke Perry’s family is asking for respect and privacy during this difficult time.