Yara Shahidi Is Getting Her Own Barbie As One Of The Brand’s ‘Sheroes’

If receiving a university letter of recommendation by former First Lady Michelle Obama and headlining her own spinoff isn’t enough, Yara Shahidi will now be available in Barbie form.

The 19-year-old Grown-ish and Black-ish star will be joining the Mattel family with her own Barbie as one of its “sheroes”. The star joins professional tennis player Naomi Osaka as one of the brand’s latest dolls in honor of Barbie’s 60th anniversary and International Women’s Day. According to Bustle, the longtime toy company will honor more than 20 “sheroes” in multiple countries who they feel are role models to girls all over the world. The role models’ ages range from 19-85 and is set to include model and body activist Ashley Graham, director Ava Duvernay and supermodel and activist Adwoa Aboah. Mattel released a statement that the company is also taking steps to “close the Dream Gap” by donating funds to organizations that aim to “level the playing field for girls.” According to Barbie, girls stop believing they can do whatever they want after age 5.

“For 60 years, Barbie has championed girls, inspired generations to believe through make-believe and showed them that they have choices,” Lisa McKnight, general manager and senior vice president of Barbie, said in a news release. “With more than 200 careers, six runs for president, and a trip to the moon before Neil Armstrong, Barbie continues to evolve to be a modern, relevant role model for all ages.”

Shahidi has gained a reputation for using her platform and voice to speak against issues pertaining to women, black and brown people. Her doll has a replica of the actress’ “Vote” shirt, which she wore in an Instagram post during the 2018 midterm elections. According to WWD, Shahidi teamed up with designer Tory Burch on the limited edition shirt. The proceeds reportedly went to Shahidi’s youth group, Eighteen X 18 and the summit they had in late 2018.

Yara Shahidi, Model Adwoa Aboah and More Get Their Own 'Sheroes' Barbie Dolls https://t.co/evNU2anHE5 — People (@people) March 6, 2019

The Smallfoot star shared her excitement for being apart of the iconic brand on Instagram when she showed her toy mini-me to her 3.3.million followers.

“I’m honored to be repping all the young ones as a Barbie Role Model,” Shahidi said in an Instagram post. “Let’s continue to inspire the next generation and each other. We need your voices and are watching you all blossom and shine! #YouCanBeAnything #Barbie60.”

According to Bustle, none of the “sheroes” will be available for purchase at this time. However, its inspiring women series, which includes doll replicas of Amelia Earhart, Katherine Johnson and Frida Kahlo is available in stores.