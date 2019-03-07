‘Game Of Thrones’ Final Season: George R R Martin Has No Idea On How The TV Series Will End

According to the author, he has been too busy writing to read the final scripts.

If you think asking author George R. R. Martin about the final season of HBO’s Game of Thrones will reveal answers, you can guess again. However, it’s not because of any confidentiality contract that Martin may have signed. Instead, it’s because he actually hasn’t viewed any of the scripts for the final season and, therefore, genuinely has no idea what is going on.

Considering HBO’s epic fantasy series, Game of Thrones is based on the best-selling book series by George R. R. Martin, and that Martin has had a close relationship with the network regarding the TV series, it seemed likely that the author would know what was going down in Season 8. However, as Vanity Fair points out, Martin hasn’t been “actively working” on the Game of Thrones TV series since Season 4.

And, according to an interview Martin did with Entertainment Weekly, Martin hasn’t actually viewed any of the scripts for the final season.

“I haven’t read the [final-season] scripts and haven’t been able to visit the set because I’ve been working on [The Winds of Winter],” Martin revealed to EW.

“I know some of the things. But there’s a lot of minor-character [arcs] they’ll be coming up with on their own.”

Of course, this is good news for book fans who have been wondering whether or not writing had stalled on the latest book from Martin.

However, for those who wonder if Martin might drop some hints regarding the final season of Game of Thrones via his blog or in other interviews, it seems this will not be the case.

As for whether or not the TV series will closely follow the book series, Martin did reveal some further information on that front. And, considering the TV series overtook the book series a while back, there is no surprise that Martin is aware that there may be some discrepancies between the two platforms.

“And, of course, they passed me several years ago. There may be important discrepancies.”

Of course, fans will just have to wait until not only the TV series airs its final series but also when George R. R. Martin finally gets around to releasing the next book in the A Song of Fire and Ice series. At least there isn’t that long to wait now until the TV version of Game of Thrones airs.

Previously, as reported by The Inquisitr, Martin had also been offered a cameo role in the final season of Game of Thrones. However, the author turned it down because he couldn’t “take the time to return to Belfast.”

The final season of HBO’s Game of Thrones will premiere on April 14. The synopsis for Season 8, and its individual episodes, has not yet been released. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, leaked runtimes suggest that viewers will get extended episodes for at least part of the final season.